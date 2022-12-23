Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall on Rising GDP and Poor Outlook

Good news was bad news for stocks on Thursday. An upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revealed a surprisingly resilient US economy.

The market, however, backed down from this pleasant surprise, believing that it could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to raise interest rates. Some austere corporate reports also weighed on stocks.

Based on economic data, the Third quarter GDP estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (opens in a new tab) showed that the US economy was in better shape during the July-September period than previously thought. Real GDP (opens in a new tab)which is adjusted for inflation (opens in a new tab), rose at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, compared to an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The third quarter data also marks a sharp turnaround from the second quarter, in which real GDP contracted by 0.6%.

The Fed, however, is looking to cool the economy in order to weed out the worst inflation (opens in a new tab) in four decades. All data that tends to support a interest rate (opens in a new tab) longer is something the market doesn’t want to see.

“Given that nearly 60% of GDP comes from service revenues, it should come as no surprise that GDP continues to beat higher,” says David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors (opens in a new tab). “It doesn’t make the Fed’s job any easier, as it continues to show consumer strength in the face of higher inflation.”

Some bearish corporate news also hurt major benchmarks on Thursday. Micron Technology (MU (opens in a new tab)-3.4%), the largest US memory chipmaker, announced a series of cost-cutting measures amid the worst glut in a decade for semiconductor (opens in a new tab) companies. The chipmaker said it will lay off 10% of its workforce as current-quarter revenue is expected to fall more than management or analysts expected. Micron also forecast a bigger-than-expected loss in the current quarter.

Adding to market stress, stocks in CarMax (KMX (opens in a new tab)-3.7%) fell after the car dealership missed Wall Street’s already pessimistic third-quarter revenue and earnings forecast.

At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to end at 33,027, while the wider S&P500 fell 1.4% to 3,822. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound fell 2.2% to close at 10,476.

December, which is historically the second best month of the year for stocks, has been a huge disappointment in 2022. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has recorded an average price gain in December of 1.4%, per Search Yardeni (opens in a new tab). This year, the index is down 6.3% for the month to date.

Luckily, traders have a powerful historical trend from tomorrow, and that just might help save some people’s returns.

The Santa Claus Rally, which officially starts on Friday, is upon us.

For the uninitiated, Santa’s Rally covers the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year. Few periods can beat SCR for performance, notes Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group (opens in a new tab).

“No seven-day combo is more likely to be higher (up to 79.2% of the time), and only two combos have a better average return for the S&P 500 than the average return of 1.33% during the official Santa Claus Rally period,” Detrick said.

While Santa’s rally may help traders and tacticians add some front to their 2022 and early 2023 returns, most investors are generally better served by maintaining longer horizons.

It’s time to look to 2023

As we turn the page on an annus horribilis for equities, it’s time to get back to basics.

Investors rebalancing their portfolios for 2023 should remember that the best blue chip dividend stocks (opens in a new tab) – and especially the best Dow dividend stocks (opens in a new tab) – never goes out of style. It is also essential that investors embrace diversification. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) – from best high yield ETFs (opens in a new tab) to best bearish ETFs (opens in a new tab) – will do this automatically for you.