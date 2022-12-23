Noah Holdings Limited Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SHANGHAI, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Noah“) (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leader and pioneer in wealth management services in China offering comprehensive one-stop global investment and asset allocation advisory services primarily for high net worth investors, announced that the company’s voluntary conversion from secondary listing status to primary listing status on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange“) became effective today. The Company is now a listed company on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and hong kong and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE“) in United States.

M/s. Jingbo Wangthe President and Chief executive officer of the company, said, “We are delighted to have completed the conversion to dual primary listing status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. Successful conversion brings us closer to eligibility for the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, which will optimize our investor base and improve the liquidity of our shares. Noah is committed to creating shareholder value and we will strive to continue to provide quality financial services to our clients.”

The Company’s American Depositary Shares (“Advertisement)“) listed on the NYSE and ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the “ordinary actions)“) are fungible (subject to the terms of the ADS Custodian Agreement), and investors may continue to elect to hold their shares in the form of NYSE-traded ADSs or common stock traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The ADSs and the Ordinary Shares are convertible in both directions (ie into and out of ADS form), subject to certain limitations. Conversion between ADSs and ordinary shares, in either direction, can generally be effected electronically within two hong kong/US business days under normal circumstances. If you are an investor, please contact your broker for more information on the procedures and costs of converting between ADSs and ordinary shares. If you are a broker, please contact Citibank, NA, acting as the Company’s ADS depositary in the United States or its depositary in the United States. hong kong, to effect a conversion between the ADSs and the ordinary shares. All costs attributable to effecting a withdrawal of ordinary shares upon cancellation of the corresponding ADSs or deposit of ordinary shares for the issue of the corresponding ADSs shall be borne by the requesting investor.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneering wealth management services provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop global investment and asset allocation advisory services, primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and operates in hong kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first nine months of 2022, Noah distributed 52.3 billion RMB (US$7.3 billion) investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of 156.2 billion RMB (US$22.0 billion) starting the September 30, 2022.

Noah’s wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private equity, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah’s network covers 76 cities across the continent Chinaas well as offices at hong kong, Taiwan, New YorkSilicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,257 relationship managers offer personalized financial solutions to clients via this network and meet their international investment needs. The Company’s wealth management business had 433,250 registered clients in September 30, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategies and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

