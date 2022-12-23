SEC finalizes changes to Rule 10b5-1 on trading plans

On December 14, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission) unanimously adopted amendments[1] affirmative defense under Rule 10b5-1 for Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The Commission also adopted new rules requiring the disclosure of insider trading policies and practices, director-officer trading agreements, option grant timing policies and practices and certain option grants to Named Executive Officers.

Amendments to Rule 10b5-1

In 2000, the Commission enacted Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) to clarify its established prohibition on insider trading and to determine whether a trade is being made on the basis of material information not public.

Rule 10b5-1 provides an affirmative defense to any trader, including issuers, affiliates of issuers and “insiders” (generally directors and officers of an issuer), against liability for insider trading where the The trader’s purchase or sale is made in accordance with a trading plan (a binding contract to buy or sell a security, an instruction to another person to buy or sell a security on behalf of the trader order or a written securities trading plan) entered into in good faith while the trader was unaware of the non-public information.

In response to longstanding concerns of courts, commentators and legislators that the affirmative defense of Rule 10b5-1 allows insiders to manipulate the use of a Rule 10b5-1 plan and profit opportunistically of the Affirmative Defense in Negotiating on the Basis of Non-Public Information, the Board has amended Rule 10b5-1 to establish the following new requirements applicable to the affirmative defense.

Reflection periods

Trading under Rule 10b51 plans entered into by an officer or director of an issuer may not commence until the later of: (i) 90 days after the adoption of the Rule 10b51 plan, or (ii ) two business days after the filing of the issuer’s financial reports results in a Form 10-Q or 10-K for the fiscal quarter in which the plan was adopted, subject to a maximum cooling-off period of 120 days. Trading under Rule 10b51 plans entered into by persons other than an officer, director or issuer may not commence until 30 days after the plan is adopted. Certain changes to the plan, including changes to the amount, price or timing of the purchase or sale of securities also trigger a new cooling-off period. Rule 10b51 plans entered into by an issuer are not required to include a cooling-off period.

Limitation of Single Trade Plans

The affirmative defense of Rule 10b5-1 can generally only apply to one single trading plan in a 12-month period.

Officer and Administrator Rule 10b5-1 Plan Representations

Officers and directors who enter into or modify a plan under Rule 10b5-1 must include a statement in the plan certifying that they (i) have no knowledge of material nonpublic information concerning the issuer or its securities , and (ii) adopt the plan in good faith and not as part of any plan or scheme to circumvent the prohibitions of Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act.

Ongoing duty of good faith

A trader entering into a plan under Rule 10b5-1 must also act in good faith with respect to the plan, which extends the existing requirement to enter into good faith plans under Rule 10b5-1 throughout the duration of the plan. This requirement only applies to activities within the merchant’s control and does not apply to activities outside the merchant’s control, such as if an issuer cancels a plan entered into by an insider.

Restrictions on multiple overlapping planes under Rule 10b5-1

The Rule 10b5-1 affirmative defense will not apply to trades made pursuant to multiple overlapping Rule 10b5-1 plans for purchases or sales of any class of securities of an issuer in the open market. during the same period, subject to the following limited exceptions:

a series of separate contracts with different brokers or other agents acting on behalf of the person (other than the issuer) to execute transactions under it may be treated as a single “plan”, provided that the contracts with each broker or other agent, when taken as a whole, meets all applicable requirements and remains collectively subject to the provisions of Rule 10b5-1(c)(1);

persons (other than the issuer) who maintain two separate plans under Rule 10b5-1 at the same time so long as trading under the subsequent start plan is not permitted to commence until after all trades under the Early Start Plan are terminated or expire without execution (subject to certain exceptions); and

certain “sell-to-cover” transactions in which an insider directs its agent to sell securities to satisfy withholding tax obligations at the time an offset award vests, if the insider has another plan in place that would qualify for the affirmative defense, as long as the supplemental plan(s) only allow qualified sales transactions. In particular, this exception does not apply to “sell-to-cover” transactions related to the exercise of options.

Insider Trading Policy and Disclosure Requirements for Directors and Officers Transaction Agreements

In addition, the Commission’s final rules adopted new Section 408 of Regulation SK, which requires issuers to disclose the following information:

in its Form 10-K and annual proxy statement, whether the issuer has an insider trading policy (and, if so, file a copy of such policy as an attachment to the form 10-K), or if there is no policy in place, an explanation of why the issuer has not adopted an insider trading policy; and

in its Forms 10-Q and 10-K, if during the most recently completed fiscal quarter, a director or officer adopted or terminated a “Rule 10b5-1(c) negotiation agreement” [2] or “business agreement not in accordance with Rule 10b5-1” [3] and a description of the material terms of those trade agreements, including: the name and title of the director or officer; the date of adoption or termination of the commercial agreement; the duration of the commercial agreement; the total number of titles to be sold or purchased under the plan (but these descriptions need not disclose the pricing terms of the plan); and whether the business arrangement is a business arrangement governed by Rule 10b5-1 or a business arrangement not governed by Rule 10b5-1.

or “business agreement not in accordance with Rule 10b5-1” and a description of the material terms of those trade agreements, including:

New Option Grant Disclosure Requirements

The Commission also adopted new Section 402(x) of Regulation SK, which requires issuers to describe in Forms 10-K and annual proxy statements their policies and practices relating to the timing of option grants and SAR in relation to the disclosure of immaterial elements. – public information, including (i) the manner in which the timing of the allocations is determined, (ii) the manner in which this information is taken into account, if applicable, when determining the timing and conditions of the allocations, and (iii) whether the issuer has scheduled the disclosure of such information to affect the value of executive compensation.

Section 402(x) will also require tabular disclosure in Forms 10-K and proxy statements of option grants (including options and SARs) made to named executives in the last fiscal year. completed within the period beginning four business days before the filing of a Form 10-Q or 10-K or the filing or delivery of a Form 8-K that discloses material nonpublic information and ending one business day after the ‘trigger event. The table should include the following information:

the name of the appointed executive officer;

the date the scholarship was awarded;

the number of securities underlying the award;

the exercise price per share of the award;

the fair value of the grant at the grant date; and

the percentage change in the market price of the underlying securities between the closing market price of the security on the trading day before and the trading day after the publication of this information.

New Reporting Requirements Under Section 16

New Form 4 and Form 5 checkbox

To increase the frequency of disclosure and transparency in Rule 10b5-1 plans, the Commission’s final rules impose additional reporting requirements for Section 16 insiders. The new rules subject Section 16 insiders to a new disclosure requirement by checking the box indicating whether the transaction reported on a Form 4 or Form 5 was made pursuant to a plan to satisfy the affirmative defense requirements of Rule 10b5-1. (vs).

Gifts

In addition, Section 16 insiders must report gifts (but not receipts) of securities on Form 4 (due within two business days of the reported transaction) instead of Form 5 (due no later than the 45th day following the issuer’s fiscal year-end). year).

Compliance dates

These Final Amendments are subject to the following compliance dates:

Amendments to Rule 10b5-1 are effective 60 days after they are published in the Federal Register.

Section 16 filers must comply with the amendments to Forms 4 and 5 for reports filed on or after April 1, 2023.

Issuers must comply with the new disclosure requirements of Section 402(x) and Section 408 of Regulation SK in the first filing that covers the first full fiscal year that begins on or after April 1, 2023.

Small reporting companies must comply with all final amendments in the first filing that covers the full fiscal year beginning on or after October 1, 2023.

[1] The final version of the Commission’s regulations is available at https://www.sec.gov/rules/final/2022/33-11138.pdf.

[2] Section 408 defines a trading agreement under Rule 10b5-1 as “any written contract, instruction or plan for the purchase or sale of securities of the registrant intended to satisfy the affirmative defense requirements of Rule 10b5-1(c)”.

[3] Section 408 provides that a director or officer “has entered into a negotiation agreement that does not comply with Rule 10b5-1 where: (1) the Covered Person asserts that at a time when he or she was unaware of material nonpublic information about the security or the issuer of the security that they had entered into a written arrangement to trade the securities; and (2) the business arrangement: (i) specified the amount of the securities to be purchased or sold and the price and date at which the securities were to be bought or sold; (ii) included a written formula or algorithm, or computer program, for determining the amount of the securities to be bought or sold and the price at which and the date at which the securities were to be bought or sold; or (iii) did not enable the Covered Person to exercise subsequent influence over how, when or whether to make purchases or sales; provided , furthermore, that any other person who, in accordance with the trade agreement, exercised such influence did not become aware of material non-public information in doing so.