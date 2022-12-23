FTC seeks comment on potential revisions to green guides: Wiley

On December 20, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a Request for Comments (Request) on potential revisions to its Green Guides for the Use of Environmental Claims (Green Guides). The request seeks information on a wide range of environmental marketing claims currently and potentially covered by the Green Guides – including claims related to recycling, climate change, energy use and efficiency and durability. The Green Guides outline the FTC’s position on avoiding misleading environmental marketing claims, including the level of evidence needed to support certain types of claims. The FTC and others, including state and private litigants, often rely on the Green Guides to initiate enforcement actions related to environmental claims.

The Green Guides were last updated in 2012, and given the pace of change and the importance of environmental claims over the past 10 years, the application provides the best opportunity to engage with the FTC. on any revision of the green guides for the coming years. . The request generally seeks feedback on how the Green Guides have worked in practice and whether any changes need to be made in the future. Comments are due February 21, 2023.

Background to Green Guides

The Green Guides outline the FTC’s guidelines for making environmental marketing claims that comply with Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair and deceptive practices. The Green Guides were first published in 1992 and the latest revisions were published in 2012. They are intended to inform businesses and traders about how consumers are likely to interpret certain environmental claims and how those claims may be justified and/or must be qualified. In their current form, the Green Guides are neither a law nor a regulation, but offer an administrative interpretation. At the federal level, they are not binding on their own, but are generally considered authoritative regarding the acceptability of environmental claims, and the FTC cites their advice when taking enforcement action under FTC law. And at least one state, California, has explicitly referenced green guides by reference, making them enforceable as part of state law.

Comment request

The request seeks comments on 19 general questions, in addition to asking questions about specific types of claims. First, the Request seeks comment on the current effectiveness of green guides, including the benefits they have delivered, the costs they have imposed, and the extent to which industry has complied. Second, the application asks a series of questions about societal changes that have occurred since the last round of reviews, including changing consumer concerns, changing industry concerns, whether certain claims have no longer need to be addressed by green guides, who, if anything, to include now, and how to account for changes in technology or relevant economic conditions.

A key question in the application is whether the Green Guides should remain a guidance document or whether the FTC should initiate a rule-making process and incorporate some or all of the Green Guides’ principles into a rule. The application also asks how the Green Guides currently interact with other state and international environmental marketing regulations.

Beyond these general questions, the FTC invites interested parties to comment on specific environmental marketing claims. A notable claim that the FTC is seeking comment on concerns the level of local recycling infrastructure that must be present for a retailer to make a recyclability claim in that area. The FTC’s current position in the Green Guides is that merchants can claim their product is “recyclable” if recycling facilities are available to at least 60% of consumers in each location where the item is sold. In the past 10 years since the last revision of the Green Guides, substantial technological advances have been made in the ability to manufacture and recycle products, awareness has matured, and legal interpretations of the standard have developed. Some states have initiated or are considering regulations or enacted legislation targeting recyclability claims based on local recyclability. Additionally, the Plaintiffs Bar proposes a criterion for using this term that goes far beyond collection to include whether the material is actually processed and reused in a product. All of these factors can affect consumers’ opinions of what it means for a product to be ‘recyclable’. The FTC’s request seeks comment on whether the 60% threshold should be revised and what it means for something to be “recyclable.”

The motion also relates to a number of other claims. One question is whether the Green Guides should cover certain types of climate change claims, as they currently only cover claims related to carbon offsets. The request highlights the need to consider whether green guides should provide guidance on terms such as ‘net zero emissions’ and other comparative claims related to reducing emissions and carbon footprint, which are becoming increasingly more common in the market. The request also asks whether green guides should cover energy consumption or energy efficiency claims, including for electric vehicles. Additionally, in 2012, the FTC declined to issue guidance on certain claims, including “sustainable” and “organic,” and the application now seeks comment on revising those determinations. Revisiting the term “sustainable” may be appropriate given that at the beginning of this year, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy published a request for public information on what the term “sustainable chemistry” means.

Finally, the FTC is looking to modernize the green guides. The Application notes that new claims of environmental benefits have proliferated in the marketplace since the last review. Scientific and consumer understanding of environmental claims has changed, and the FTC anticipates that it may need to address new claims and new consumer perceptions. The Biden administration has pledged to include environmental justice and holistic sustainability considerationsincluding attention to ecosystems and biodiversity, in its efforts, and these may be factors in any review.

Importance of green guides and next steps

All revisions to the Green Guides are essential to the industry – even if the FTC chooses not to proceed with their conversion into regulations, they may serve as the basis for civil liability or enforcement actions, even if they are not directly enforceable. The FTC and state attorneys general can take legal action against companies and merchants who deviate from the green guides, based on allegations of deceptive practices under FTC Section 5 or state law. Over the past 10 years, the FTC has provided nearly 50 enforcement measures against U.S. companies for making environmental claims in a manner that the FTC has found misleading or deceptive. Through court orders or settlements, companies have been forced to pay millions of dollars in penalties, including several multimillion-dollar penalties in the last year alone. In addition, consumer groups and public interest law firms are increasingly turning to the green guides as a basis for bringing lawsuits against companies, alleging that non-compliance with the green guides demonstrates that a product claim is misleading.

The upcoming public comment period is a critical time for stakeholders to provide comments on authorized claims and appropriate advice from the agency. Complexities abound associated with specific types of environmental claims, the potential for new guidelines, and the interface with litigation and enforcement. Although companies have until mid-February to intervene, we are already working with our clients on their strategic planning. In our experience, discussions about where the industry would like this update to land cannot start soon enough.