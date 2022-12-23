US stock market: Wall Street drops on rate, recession worries, gloomy outlook for chipmakers

Wall Street’s major averages closed lower on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 2% drop leading to losses as investors feared data showing a resilient economy could lead the US Federal Reserve to keep rising prices. interest rate longer than expected.

The gloomy forecast from Micron Technology Inc. added to the pessimistic mood and caused the semiconductor index to underperform the broader market sharply, for its biggest daily decline in more than a year. month.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw the technology and consumer discretionary indices the hardest hit among the 11 industry sectors in the S&P 500.

The final estimate for US gross domestic product in the third quarter was 3.2% annualized growth, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said claims for state unemployment benefits rose to 216,000 last week, but were lower than economists’ estimates of 222,000.

And a third report showed that the Conference Board’s leading indicator, an indicator of future US economic activity, fell for a ninth straight month in November.



“We’re moving past one of the big worries of 2022 which was the Federal Reserve’s response to strong inflationary pressure to the worry about 2023 which is a recession unfolding in the United States and probably the world as well,” said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio. equity manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. “Today’s data, in my mind, kind of confirms that’s the direction we’re headed,” Stucky said, adding that high inflation, a bad economy and a tight labor market should lead investors “to understand the reality that earnings estimates are too high” for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.05%, to 33,027.49, the S&P 500 lost 56.05 points, or 1.45%, to 3,822.39 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 233.25 points, or 2.18%, to 10,476.12.

Recession fears from the Fed’s protracted interest rate hike cycle have weighed heavily on stocks this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for a 19.8% annual decline. which would be its strongest since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Strong economic data, especially strong labor market data, keeps the Fed’s foot on the economic brake,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, who would rather see economic weakness hitting “as soon as possible, as this then gives the Nourished the opportunity to take a break.”

“You increase the risk of an overtaking if they continue to be aggressive because then the hit is bigger,” she said.

Before taking a break, the Fed should look for further weakness in the labor market and the economy in order to bring down inflation and keep it low for a long time.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index closed down 4.3% after falling 6% earlier in the session. Lam Research, a Micron equipment supplier, closed down 8.7% after leading the sector’s declines throughout the day.

Micron itself ended down 3.4%.

Shares of Tesla Inc plunged 8.9% after the electric vehicle maker doubled its model discount offer in the United States this month, amid concerns about slowing demand.

CarMax Inc fell 3.7% after the used-vehicle retailer suspended share buybacks following an 86% quarterly profit plunge.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc fell 7.4% after the world’s largest movie theater chain announced it would raise $110 million through a sale of preferred stock.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 3.78 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 405 new lows.

On US exchanges, 10.88 billion shares changed hands, compared to an average of 11.24 billion for the past 20 trading days.

