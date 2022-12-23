2022 has been a tough year for the social media industryExBulletin

Business
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
2022 has been a tough year for social media companies.
Facebook burned billions of dollars trying to make the metaverse happen. Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and threw the company into chaos, scaring away advertisers and some power users. Across Silicon Valley, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off as economic hardship deflated the tech’s pandemic peak.
This is not what many companies expected in January when trying to get a fresh start.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has renamed his company Meta to signal a big new bet on the Metaverse, an immersive virtual world he believes is the future of the internet.
Twitter got a new CEO, after co-founder Jack Dorsey handed over the reins to chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. The company was launching new features and striving to increase users and revenue, contrary to its longstanding reputation for being slow to innovate.
But in a few months, the atmosphere has radically changed. Amid global economic turmoil, higher interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the online advertising market has collapsed.
Facebook announced its first-ever drop in users and sales. The company has lost about two-thirds of its market value this year. Other ad-dependent companies like Twitter, Google and Snapchat have also felt the pressure.
Soon, tech companies that had overhired during the pandemic announced layoffs and budget cuts.
Constanza Hevia/AFP via Getty Images
On Twitter, things were even more volatile. In April, Musk launched a surprise bid on the company, then spent months in a grueling and costly legal battle to back out of the deal.
After Musk relented and took control in late October, he more than halved staff, upended the site’s longstanding rules, amplified conspiracy theories, welcomed banned accounts including former President Donald Trump. , and released internal documents in what appeared to be an attempt to discredit the previous leadership.
Big brands balked at Musk’s wayward decisions, with more than half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers halting spending.
The Age of Fragmentation
But it’s not just economic and managerial upheavals that are changing the foundations on which social media giants have built their businesses.
Social media is entering a new era of fragmentation.
“Users use [social apps] differently. Advertisers use them differently,” said Katie Harbath, former director of public policy at Facebook. “People go to different places to be entertained, and advertisers try to figure out where those eyeballs are.”
This shift is epitomized by TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned short video app. While the previous generation of sites, from MySpace and Friendster to Facebook and Snapchat, were designed to connect with friends and people you know, TikTok is all about delivering the most engaging videos from anyone, anyone. where.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
TikTok’s runaway success has prompted companies like Facebook and Google to copy its features, introduce their own short video formats, and offer more post recommendations from people users don’t know or follow.
“There’s a brighter object in the social media space and that doesn’t involve your friends and what your friends are doing,” said Michael Sayman, an app developer who’s worked at Facebook, Google and Twitter. .
TikTok is under national security scrutiny, due to its ties to China. It has been banned from government-owned devices in several states and the federal government. But it has already changed the landscape.
TikTok’s copycat race is pushing major social media apps to look more like TV networks, where a tiny fraction of creators create almost all the content, Sayman said.
“The money makers in social media and really the profit of these companies is no longer just about sharing friends,” he said.
This has left many people looking for alternative ways to stay in touch with their friends. Many turn to messaging services like WhatsApp, Signal and Discord, others to more private apps like BeReal, where users post one unedited photo a day, which cannot be liked or shared.
Disillusionment with old social sites has also inspired a new generation of apps by and for conservatives, who feel their views are being muzzled by Silicon Valley.
Now that partisan fracturing extends to Twitter, where Musk woos right-wing users and alienates advertisers, employees and regulators.
This fragmentation of public conversation on many other platforms also has implications for how social media can be misused. This makes life more complicated, both for threat actors trying to spread propaganda and amplify polarization, and for people trying to investigate these threat actors, whether they are journalists, researchers or companies themselves.
These fundamental behavioral changes suggest that the next era of social media will not be defined by one mega-corporation, but by connections and content scattered across many apps.
In the early days of social media, companies like Facebook “thought people had one identity and wanted to share parts of themselves with everyone in their lives,” Harbath said. “And it actually turns out that’s not the case.”
