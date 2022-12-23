DoD Awards $136 Billion in TRICARE Managed Care Support Contracts > US Department of Defense > Release

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) today announced that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the next generation of TRICARE Managed Care Support contracts. The new T-5 contracts will go into effect in 2024. The T-5 MCS contract maintains the requirement for two TRICARE regions in the United States – East and West. However, six states currently managed in the Eastern region will be transferred to the Western region, ensuring a more equitable balance of the beneficiary population. The states transferred to the TRICARE West region are: Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin, with approximately 1.5 million beneficiaries.

The $70.9 billion East Region T-5 MCS contract has been awarded to Humana Government Business of Louisville, KY and in the West Region the $65.1 billion T-5 MCS contract has been awarded at TriWest Healthcare Alliance of Phoenix, AZ. These contracts will replace the current set of T-2017 Managed Care Contracts under which health care is provided to eligible Uniformed Services members, their families, retirees and their families beginning in 2024. Until then , the T-2017 contracts remain in place.

“I am thrilled that our new T-5 TRICARE contracts continue to focus on improving the care experience and excellent health care outcomes for our service members, retirees and their families,” said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency.

The new contracts will continue to provide health care, customer service, claims handling and other administrative services to the approximately 9.6 million TRICARE beneficiaries. The new contracts do not change the TRICARE benefit and all offer the same TRICARE options.

“TRICARE is entering a new era, leveraging lessons learned from the first three phases of the contract,” Place said. “The Department of Defense leadership and existing managed care support contractors are dedicated to managing a smooth transition to the new managed care support contractors, with minimal disruption to our beneficiaries.”

The new contracts include a requirement for improved integration between military medical treatment facilities and private sector T-5 care. One of these enhancements will increase interoperability with MHS GENESIS through health information exchanges to deliver information faster to providers in both sectors.

The experience of the beneficiaries is a major feature of these new contracts. Beneficiaries will be able to transfer specialty care referrals when they move, whether their orders take them to a new duty station in their current region or to the other region. Customer service will also improve. We will require our regions to reduce their average call response speed to 20 seconds, in line with healthcare industry standards; improve call center resolutions and callbacks; and first-call resolution requirements to align with industry standards for 85% of initial calls.

“We listened to our beneficiaries about what impacts their experience of care and are addressing many of those concerns in the T-5,” Place said.

After the 12-month transition period between current and new contracts, military hospitals and clinics will have real-time access to medical management data. This increased ability to share data will improve both the coordination of patient care and access to care. And with better data visibility, the military healthcare system will be able to standardize care between civilian and military facilities, promising both better care and greater patient safety.

TRICARE recipients do not need to take any action at this time. DHA will launch an extensive and comprehensive communications campaign with TRICARE grantees to keep them informed of the changes coming during the one-year transition. Those interested in progress should bookmark the webpage www.tricare.mil/changes and sign up to receive regular newsletters through our email alert system, http://www.tricare.mil/About/Newsroom.

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed military personnel, retired military personnel and their families. DHA administers one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and operates a worldwide network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

