Bitcoin miner Core Scientific approved for $37.5 million bankruptcy loan





(Reuters) – U.S. bitcoin miner Core Scientific received court approval on Thursday to fund its Chapter 11 case with a $37.5 million loan from a group of existing creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones granted Core Scientific’s bankruptcy loan interim approval during a hearing in Houston, Texas. The company will seek final loan approval and authority to borrow an additional $37.5 million in January, although the company’s attorney said he is open to better financing offers from other lenders. Kris Hansen, who is representing the creditors extending the new loan, said in court that existing stakeholders continue to believe in Core Scientific’s long-term viability despite the company’s recent challenges and bitcoin’s falling price. After rapid growth in 2020 and 2021, bitcoin – by far the most popular digital currency – is down more than 60% this year, putting pressure on the crypto mining industry. Core Scientific, based in Austin, Texas, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, blaming the sharp drop in bitcoin prices, rising energy costs for bitcoin mining and a $7 million outstanding debt from the lender. American crypto Celsius Network, one of its biggest clients. The company said in court filings that it would not proceed with the liquidation and intended to pursue a restructuring backed by creditors who own more than 50% of the company’s convertible bonds. It’s one of the largest cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, and it mints bitcoin both for itself and for clients, such as Celsius, which owns computers at Core’s facilities. Scientific. Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy in July, had argued that US bankruptcy law prevented Core Scientific from charging it higher electricity costs under the deal to mine bitcoin from the two companies. Now that Core Scientific is also bankrupt, lawyers for the two companies said during the hearing that they hope to settle the dispute. Celsius is “very invested in the long-term future of Core,” said Celsius attorney Chris Koenig. BlockFi, a crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy late last month, was part of a group that provided a $54 million loan to fund some of Core Scientific’s equipment purchases. Matt Ferris, an attorney for BlockFi, said Thursday that Core Scientific should continue to pay equipment lenders during the Chapter 11 case, to protect them against the loss or impairment of their warranties. The case is Core Scientific Inc., US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-90341. For Core Scientific: Ray Schrock of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP For the ad hoc group of convertible bondholders: Kris Hansen of Paul Hastings For Celsius: Chris Koenig of Kirkland & Ellis For BlockFi: Matt Ferris of Haynes & Boone Read more: Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy as Crypto Winter Bites How crypto lender Celsius stumbled upon risky bank-like investments Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

