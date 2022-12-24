Business
London Stock Exchange takes on Bloomberg’s data crown with Microsoft deal
The London Stock Exchange has staked its future on financial data.
A new deal with Microsoft means it poses a bigger threat to industry leader Bloomberg, analysts say.
LSEG said last week that it would spend $2.8 billion over the next decade on Microsoft products, primarily Microsoft’s cloud service. As part of the deal, Microsoft will take a 4% stake in LSEG, buying shares from some of the company’s existing major shareholders.
LSEG is Europe’s largest stock exchange operator, based on the market value of its own shares. While he runs historic exchanges in London and Milan, he now focuses largely on financial data.
The company has a mountain of data, thanks in part to all the transactions its platforms handle and thanks to its $15 billion purchase of Refinitiv, the financial information and terminals company. This purchase, from a consortium of Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, was announced in 2019 and closed last year.
Refinitiv is one of Bloomberg’s main competitors in selling financial data to investors, corporations and other customers. Bloomberg and Refinitiv are in competition with Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal and Financial news.
Microsoft, meanwhile, has the Azure cloud computing platform, Teams conferencing software, and other technologies.
The merger of LSEG data and Microsoft technology poses the biggest threat yet to Bloomberg’s financial data business, said Robert Iati, managing director of research firm Burton-Taylor International Consulting. Bloomberg’s competitors include LSEG’s Refinitiv unit and FactSet.
Bloomberg did not respond to requests for comment.
For years, companies tried to support Bloomberg’s terminal business but failed to make much headway, largely because users struggled to communicate while using real-time data. , said Iati.
Everyone wants to get Bloomberg, he said. One of the main reasons the Bloomberg terminal is so sticky is its communication, he said, pointing to the terminal’s instant messaging feature.
Integrating Teams into the Refinitiv platform could change that, he said. I think it’s a very good decision for LSE, added Iati.
LSEG executives and others said moving to the cloud will save Refinitiv data storage costs and make data more readily available outside of the office.
With the cloud, you just call Microsoft, they already have the capacity, rather than buying more servers, said Michael Werner, an analyst at UBS. It’s just easier to be more flexible about the amount of data and processing power you require.
If this collaboration is successful, we will see increased market share and better pricing power, Werner said. Still, he added, investors remain skeptical and any upside could take years to materialize.
Anna Manz, LSEG’s chief financial officer, said Microsoft’s technology, including machine learning and cloud computing, will make financial models that use LSEG data more accurate.
Incorporating teams will speed up financial transactions and improve communication between advisors and their clients, she said. We can make it a much more valuable tool than a portal of data and analytics, Manz said.
LSEG is at least the third major exchange since fall 2021 to strike a cloud computing deal with a major tech company, joining CME and the Nasdaq.
The deal comes at a critical time for the London Stock Exchange and the city as a financial Initial public offerings have fallen sharply since the pandemic, and London faces growing competition from Amsterdam, Paris and other cities as Europe’s biggest financial hub after Britain exited the the European Union.
The LSE is trying to lure Softbank’s Arm, Britain’s biggest technology company, into listing in London rather than the Nasdaq Stock Market.
For years, LSEG has strived to expand its business, reducing its reliance on traditional exchange revenue streams such as trading and listing fees, and moving into areas such as compiling indices. Investors tend to value predictable revenue streams, such as recurring sales of data subscriptions, more than volatile streams.
The purchase of Refinitiv represented a step change. Three years ago, LSEG got most of its money from traditional sources. Today, nearly three-quarters of its revenue comes from subscriptions, primarily the fees customers pay for data.
It’s not really an exchange business anymore, it’s a data business now, UBS’s Werner said.
As of the December 22 close, LSEG shares are up 3.7% this year, slightly ahead of the benchmark FTSE 100 index, which is up 1.2%.
Write to Josh Mitchell at [email protected]
This article was published by The Wall Street Journalanother Dow Jones title
