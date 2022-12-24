Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 23
Traders hang Christmas decorations on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 29, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Pieces of coal everywhere
It was the last trading day before Christmas, and all along Wall Street barely a bull was stirring… Ok, we’ll leave that there. Investors entered Friday a bit bruised after Thursday’s tough session. At one point, the Dow fell more than 800 points before a late-day surge helped the blue-chip index end down about 350 points. It was a particularly bad day for tech stocks, which dragged the Nasdaq down nearly 2.2%. With just five trading days left in December, stocks are poised to end 2022 in the red, potentially wrapping up the worst year for stocks since 2008. Read Live Market Updates here.
2. Microsoft pushes back
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game from Activision Blizzard is inserted into Microsoft’s Xbox One video game console installed in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Michel Ciaglo | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Microsoft has officially responded to the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the software giant’s $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. Microsoft, which produces Xbox gaming systems, said the acquisition wouldn’t hurt competition and stressed it had made concessions to help get the deal approved. As for Activision’s lucrative Call of Duty series, Microsoft said it has offered rival Sony, which makes PlayStation consoles, a 10-year deal to release the games for Sony systems the same day they are released. offered for Xbox. “Sony refuses to process,” Microsoft said in its response to the FTC.
3. Google warns employees
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California . The CEO Summit entered its second day of events with an official signing by the “International Coalition to Connect Marine Protected Areas” and a speech by US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images
AlphabetGoogle has told employees that more of them are likely to have low performance ratings in 2023, according to internal communications obtained by CNBC’s Jennifer Elias. The company estimates that its new rating system would place 6% of full-time workers in a category that poses a higher risk of corrective action. It was 2% before. The system will also make it harder for employees to achieve high marks. The changes come as the company grapples with its workforce after recent expansions. Executives said there would be small cuts, and they did not rule out layoffs.
4. Moving back in with mom and dad
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves after his arraignment in New York on December 22, 2022.
Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old former crypto billionaire, is moved with his parents to California. He does not have a choice. A federal judge has granted the accused fraudster a $250 million bond release under tight restrictions as he awaits trial on multiple criminal charges. Before he was arrested and as his empire crumbled, Bankman-Fried said his personal fortune had fallen to around $100,000. So his bond was secured by the equity in his family’s home, as well as the signatures of his parents and two other people with “considerable” assets.
5. A big week for James Cameron and Disney
Director James Cameron attends the World Premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Joe Maher | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
After a smaller-than-expected $134 million domestic opening weekend, director James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is facing… a big test in its second week of release. Will it follow the model of the first “Avatar”, which experienced small weekly drops in activity to become the highest-grossing film of all time? Or will it suffer the kind of week two declines that plague blockbusters of this era? the disney The sci-fi epic has a few things going for it: public word of mouth has been good and moviegoers generally want to see it in more expensive premium formats like 3D and IMAX. Plus, the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve is usually big for Hollywood, with kids home for the holidays and lots of people on vacation, and “Avatar” is the only big family show in town.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet, Jennifer Elias, Rohan Goswami, MacKenzie Sigalos and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.
