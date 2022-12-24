Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher in Light Trading





Stocks managed to post gains on light volume ahead of the holiday long weekend. Reassuring data on inflation (opens in a new tab) soothed the nerves of traders, who were rattled in December by the Federal Reserve’s policy of relentlessly rising interest rate (opens in a new tab). Either way, few market players are present at this time of year, making it difficult to draw conclusions from what equity benchmarks are doing. This is especially true this year, given that the the stock exchange will be closed (opens in a new tab) Monday on the occasion of Christmas, which falls on a weekend in 2022. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. For the most part, economic data on durable goods and inflation drove Friday’s session. As for the first, the Commerce Department indicated that durable goods (opens in a new tab) orders plunged 2.1% in November, well below economists’ forecast for a 0.6% decline. We also saw the release of the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, known as the Personal consumption expenditure price index (opens in a new tab) (PCE). The latest report showed that inflation slowed in November (opens in a new tab) to a 5.5% increase in prices compared to the previous month. This was in line with economists’ forecasts and represented a slowdown from October’s 6.1% monthly price increase. Any data suggesting that the Fed is managing to rein in the worst inflation in four decades is generally applauded by the market, which is desperate for the central bank to slow its monetary policy. interest rate hikes (opens in a new tab). Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. In less bullish news, the PCE report also showed that consumer spending (opens in a new tab) rose just 0.1% in November, a deceleration from October’s 0.9% increase. The figure troubled at least some market participants as it could signal a potential slowdown in consumer spending. “November’s personal income and expenditure report was close to what markets expected, even though consumption was relatively weak in nominal and real terms,” ​​wrote Eugenio J. Alemán, chief economist at Raymond James (opens in a new tab). “The report was consistent with the weak retail sales report earlier this month, where we saw a very weak print for consumption of goods and a relatively strong print for consumption of services.” At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to end at 33,203, while the wider S&P500 gained 0.6% to 3,844. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound rose 0.2% to close at 10,497. The best bear market ETFs to buy now With just a handful of trading days remaining in 2022, the stock market is all but certain to post its worst annual performance since 2008. The three major market benchmarks have entered bear market (opens in a new tab) territory this year, and it is not known when they will withdraw from it. But as nasty as they can be, bear markets are natural and inevitable – and survive a bear market (opens in a new tab) doesn’t have to be so complicated. Whether it’s the best stocks for a bear market (opens in a new tab)the best defense Dow Dividend Stocks (opens in a new tab) or even actions selected by artificial intelligence (opens in a new tab)investors have no shortage of strategies to mitigate the damage. More importantly, investors need to be diversified, and that’s where exchange-traded funds come in. best ETFs to fight a bear market (opens in a new tab) when you set your allocations for 2023.

