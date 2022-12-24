Stock Market Today: Stocks End High as Christmas Holidays Approach

Updated at 4:15 p.m. EST

Shares ended higher on Friday as investors headed into the Christmas holidays on a high note after being beaten in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 176 points, or 0.53%. to 33,203, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59% and the technology-focused Nasdaq rose 0.21%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.751% at the start of trading in New York, while the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose to 4.327%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Shares ended sharply lower on Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data failed to offset negative news about future chip demand. Micron Technology (IN) – Get a free report.

The moves came as fears of a recession resurfaced, fueling some investors’ hopes of a Santa Claus rally at the end of the year – a traditional period of gains before the Christmas holidays.

Investors fear that excessive tightening by central banks around the world could lead to a slowing economy.

Investors want to recoup their losses

Additional concerns about a rapid rise in Covid cases in China following the government’s recent U-turn on its zero-Covid policy and whether the global economy will stagnate even further in January also weighed on the actions.

The Dow Jones ended the trading day Thursday down 348 points, or 1.09%, at 33,027, while the S&P 500 fell 1.45%, with all sectors of the S&P 500 ending lower, dragged down down by consumer discretionary. The Nasdaq lost 2.18%.

Investors dusted off their holiday sweaters on Friday in a bid to recoup losses from what is shaping up to be the worst year for stocks since 2008.

The personal consumption expenditure price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October, the Commerce Department reported.

The PCE price index has risen 5.5% over the past year, marking the smallest annual gain since October 2021 and trailing a 6.1% advance in October.

The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile food and energy products, rose 4.7% on an annual basis in November, also the smallest rise since October 2021, after rising 5% in October.

New home sales rose 5.8% in November from October, but were down 15.3% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and from the US Census Bureau. This is the second consecutive month of increased sales.

“A stock picking market”

“The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers raise fears of a recession and strong numbers raise fears of the Fed,” said Louis Navellier, founder of the fund manager. Navellier & Associates. “You just can’t win right now on macro numbers.”

“That’s why it’s now much more of a stock-picking market, but with all index and ETF traders, even stocks that are executing their business plan well can be shaken up in ways significant by the associated losers,” he added.

You’re here (TSLA) – Get a free report shares fell 1.8% after CEO Elon Musk announced he would not sell any Tesla shares for at least 18 to 24 months. The chief executive has liquidated more than $39 billion of the company’s stock since the stock peaked in November 2021.

Facebook meta parent (META) – Get a free report shares ended up climbing nearly 1% after the social media giant agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed it gave third parties access to user data without their consent consent.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Get a free report shares ended slightly higher after the software maker on Thursday filed its response to the antitrust case of U.S. regulators trying to stop it from buying video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Get a free reportclaiming that the agreement will not harm competition.

The Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition stands out as the biggest government pushback Microsoft has faced since it faced the Justice Department two decades ago in about Windows’ dominance in the operating system market.