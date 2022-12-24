ZTO PROVIDES UPDATE ON VOLUNTARY CONVERSION TO DUAL MAIN LISTING TO THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

SHANGHAI, December 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX:2057), a leading and fast growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today provides an update on the Company’s proposed voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange Kong”) in dual main listing (the “main conversion”).

Application for conversion to dual primary registration . The Company has filed an application with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the Primary Conversion and the Company has received acknowledgment from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the Primary Conversion application. The effective date (the “Effective Date”) on which the Principal Conversion will take effect should be May 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Upon entry into force of the Primary Conversion, the Company will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in hong kong and the NYSE in United States.

Continuation of connected transactions. The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) announces that the December 23, 2022, the Company has entered into the Master Supply Agreement, Franchise Agreements, Freight Services Agency Agreement, Warehouse Storage Master Agreement, Delivery Services Master Agreement express, the ZTO Freight Transportation and Logistics Services Agreement, and the Real Estate Lease Master Agreements (together, the “TDC Agreements”). Pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended from time to time (the “Hong Kong Listing Rules”), relevant counterparties to CCT agreements will be deemed to be persons related parties of the Company on the Effective Date by virtue of their respective relationship with directors or significant shareholders of the Company or its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the CCT Agreements and transactions contemplated thereunder will constitute continuing related transactions of the Company as of the Effective Date.

Proposal for the allocation of a share buyback mandate and an issue mandate. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the first forthcoming general meeting of the Company, which will be called prior to the Primary Conversion, to approve the granting of (i) a share repurchase mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase the ordinary shares Class A shares of the Company with a par value of $0.0001 each (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) and/or US depository shares (the “ADS”, each representing one Class A Ordinary Share), not exceeding 10% of the number of issued ordinary shares of the Company on the date of the resolution granting the share buyback mandate, and (ii) an issuance mandate to the directors to allot, issue or deal in Class A Ordinary Shares and/or unissued ADSs not exceeding 20 % of the number of ordinary shares issued on the date of the resolution conferring the mandate to issue.

Proposal for adoption of the new memorandum and statutes of the association. The Board has proposed to amend the third amended and restated Memorandum of Association of the Company by adopting a new set of Memorandums in substitution and exclusion of the existing Memorandums in order to comply with Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules of Hong Kong during the primary conversion.

The Company’s relevant announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is available on the Company’s website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

The Primary Conversion is conditional upon and subject to, among other things, compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Company obtaining the necessary approvals from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company will make further announcements to disclose any material updates and progress regarding the Primary Conversion, if any, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when trading in securities of the Company.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”) is a leading and fast growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable channel partner model, which the company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company relies on its network partners to provide last-mile pickup and delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical transportation and sorting network within the express delivery services value chain. .

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will ‘, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘aims’, ‘future’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘is likely to’ and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZTO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ZTO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

