US stock market: the best sectors to invest in 2023 and beyond





Sector rotation is a term commonly used by stock market investors. It involves moving funds from stocks from one sector to another. This is done because some industries are evergreen while many others are cyclical in nature. The fortunes of some sectors are largely dependent on macroeconomic factors and therefore may experience higher volatility than others. Some sectors can be hit hard during economic downturns, while others can still eclipse others during a recession. The 2023 economic conditions in the United States signal a recession next year. Here are two market experts with their views on the performance of certain sectors that could outperform others in 2023. Sectors to watch in 2023 Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI: Utilities, Materials, Real Estate and Consumer Staples Generally, the US large cap universe can be divided into 11 sectors such as Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financials, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Utilities , consumer staples and telecommunications. At Upside, we combine ML-based algorithms with macro-fundamental metrics related to growth, inflation, liquidity, and volatility to rebalance sectors. Recently, it has generally been overweight utilities, materials, real estate and consumer staples. However, this is based primarily on current data and we generally do not use forward-looking estimates. It is difficult to predict how the algo will react because it is difficult to predict how the inputs will change over the course of the year. Read also – S&P 500 target for 2023: will the analysts’ prediction come true next year? Viram Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance: Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Energy Technology: Tech stocks could outperform in 2023 as companies continue to invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing. Due to the turbulent year tech stocks have had, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Shopify, Meta, Facebook, Netflix, and Coinbase were the top stocks traded on the Vested platform in 2022. is a sector to watch released in 2023. Consumer Discretionary: The economic rebound and less aggressive Fed policy with rate hikes in 2023 should provide some relief to consumer discretionary stocks. Also Read: Is the US Market Ready for a Santa Claus Rally in Stocks? Energy: Exxon Mobile was one of the best performing stocks in the US market in 2022, with returns of 75%. The energy index was the best performing index in 2022, generating returns of 49% and significantly outperforming the index. In 2022, energy stocks benefited from tensions between OPEC and Russia and from rising oil prices. If the situation does not improve and oil prices continue to hold high, energy stocks could benefit, but whether this will translate into equity returns remains to be seen.

