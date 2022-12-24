Stock Market Today: Futures Rise as Investors Try to Participate in Santa’s Rally Again | Arena

Stock futures rise as investors look past Thursday’s steep losses and look to a last-minute Santa Claus rally ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Stock futures were higher in premarket trading on Friday as investors looked to dust off Thursday’s losses and try again for a Santa Claus rally on the wire.
Dow futures traded up 82 points, or 0.25%. S&P500 futures were up 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.23%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point at 3.6856% in early trading in New York, while the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.2636%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Shares ended sharply lower on Thursday, the dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rallyafter strong consumer confidence data failed to offset negative news about future demand for Micron Technology’s chips (IN) – Get a free report.
These movements came as concerns of a recession resurged, heaping smut on some investors in hopes of a year-end Santa Claus rally – a traditional period of pre-Christmas holiday gains. Investors fear that excessive tightening by central banks around the world could lead to a slowing economy.
Additional concerns about a rapid rise in Covid cases in China following the government’s recent U-turn on its zero-Covid policy and whether the global economy will stagnate even further in January also weighed on the actions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the trading day Thursday down 348 points, or 1.09%, at 33,027, while the S&P500 fell 1.45%, with all S&P 500 sectors ending lower, dragged lower by consumer discretionary. The technology-focused Nasdaq lost 2.18%.
Investors dusted off their holiday sweaters on Friday in a bid to recoup losses from what is shaping up to be the worst year for stocks since 2008.
A November report to be released Friday morning will help investors gauge the health of consumer spending and other household finances as a year high. inflation and the rise in interest rates is coming to an end.
The Commerce Department will release spending, income, savings and inflation figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report will offer a picture of how consumers fared in November at the start of the holiday season, including spending on services such as travel and medical care.
The report also includes the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, an inflation indicator closely watched by the Federal Reserve. Economists have estimated that the core PCE-the price index, which excludes volatile food and energy products, increased by 4.6% in November compared to the previous year, against 5% in October.
Economists and investors will also be watching the monthly evolution of the index. The PCE core price index rose 0.2% in October from the previous month, down from increases of 0.5% in August and September.
Among specific stocks, investors will keep an eye on shares of electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) – Get a free reportafter CEO Elon Musk signaled he would not sell any Tesla shares for at least 18-24 months. The chief executive has liquidated more than $39 billion of the company’s stock since the stock peaked in November 2021.
Facebook meta parent (META) – Get a free reportThe actions will also be in the spotlight after the social media giant agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed it gave third parties access to user data without their consent.
And shares of Microsoft (MSFT) – Get a free reportwill also be on investors’ radars after the software maker on Thursday filed its response to the antitrust case of U.S. regulators trying to stop it from buying video game maker Activision Blizzard. (ATVI) – Get a free reportclaiming that the agreement will not harm competition.
The Federal Trade Commissions’ challenge to the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition stands out as the biggest government pushback Microsoft has faced since it faced the Justice Department two decades ago in about Windows’ dominance in the operating system market.