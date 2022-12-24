FDA approves Mosunetuzumab bispecific antibody for R/R follicular lymphoma





The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) after 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapy. In July 2022, the FDA granted priority review to mosunetuzumab for LF R/R. The decision was supported by data from the Phase 2 study GO29781 (NCT02500407), which demonstrated high and durable response rates. As this is an accelerated approval, continued approval may depend on verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Mosunetuzumab is the first of its class approved to treat FL. Bispecific antibodies target 2 targets, increasing their potency against cancer. These are off-the-shelf products, as opposed to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, which are personalized. This approval is an important milestone for people with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, who until now had limited treatment options, Elizabeth Budde, MD, PhD, hematological oncologist and associate professor, City of Hope Division of Lymphoma , Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and Lunsumio clinical trial investigator, said in a press release. As a first-in-class, T-cell engaging bispecific antibody that can be initiated on an outpatient basis, Lunsumios’ high response rates and fixed duration could change the way advanced follicular lymphoma is treated. Data presented1 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, held earlier this month in New Orleans, Louisiana, showed that after a median of 28.3 months of follow-up , 60% of patients with 2 or more prior treatments achieved complete cure (CR) (95% CI, 49.1% to 70.2%) and 77.8% achieved an objective response, which includes CR plus partial responses (95% CI, 67.8% to 85.9%). In addition, 62.7% of patients who achieved CR were still in remission after 24 months (95% CI, 37.7% to 87.7%). Almost half (48.3%) of patients remained progression-free (95% CI, 36.2%-60.5%). The most common adverse event (AE) was cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which occurred in 38% of patients for a median duration of 3 days. CRS can be serious and life threatening and is also a common AE of CAR T cell therapies. Other common AEs occurring in 20% or more of patients were fatigue, rash, pyrexia and headache . Prior to the approval, Nancy L. Barlett, MD, of the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, wrote in an editorial2 in New England Journal of Medicine that bispecific agents will be an excellent option for the 60% of patients who fail second-line CAR T-cell therapy. Bartlett also presented phase 2 data on mosunetuzumab at the ASH annual meeting. Mosunetuzumab is given as a timed intravenous infusion and can be infused on an outpatient basis. Hospitalization for some AEs may be necessary and hospitalization is recommended for infusions after a Grade 3 CRS event or should be considered after a Grade 2 CRS event. This additional treatment option is good news for people whose blood cancer hasn’t responded to multiple lines of treatment, because it can become harder to treat each time it comes back, said Lee Greenberger, PhD. , scientific director of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This bispecific antibody is an available, off-the-shelf treatment option that has the potential to help people with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma achieve remission. Reference 1. Bartlett NL, Sehn LH, Matasar MJ, et al. Mosunetuzumab monotherapy demonstrates durable efficacy with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received 2 prior treatments: updated results from a pivotal phase II study. Presented at: 64th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology; December 9-13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana. Abstract 610. https://ash.confex.com/ash/2022/webprogram/Paper157691.html 2. Bartlett NL Bispecific antibodies in lymphoma – another victory for T cells. N English J With. 2022;387(24):2285-2286. doi:10.1056/NEJMe2212732

