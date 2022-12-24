HPE says there are no discussions with Nutanix





Channel News Yan Johnson, Steven Burke HPE’s statement comes after Dealreporter reported that HPE was no longer in talks to buy Nutanix, sending Nutanix shares down 7% early Friday afternoon. A Hewlett Packard Enterprise spokesperson told CRN on Friday “there are no discussions with Nutanix” in response to a Dealreporter article that HPE is no longer in talks to buy Nutanix. Nutanix could not be reached for comment. The Dealreporter report comes three weeks after a Bloomberg report that HPE had “expressed interest in a takeover” and “held talks with Nutanix in recent months.” Bloomberg’s story said “talks between the companies have been on and off and it’s unclear whether they will be able to reach an agreement on the price.” This Bloomberg story sent Nutanix shares soaring, causing Nutanix’s market capitalization to rise to $7.02 billion on December 1 from $6.50 billion on November 30. Nutanix’s market capitalization on December 22 was $6.42 billion. Nutanix shares were trading down 7% or $1.99 in the early afternoon at $25.93 after the Dealreporter report. HPE shares were down three cents at $15.68. [RELATEDSTORY:NutanixCEORajivRamaswamiTalksAboutBroadcomVMwareandInsightstoHelpPartnersGrowTheirBusinesses

Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami told CRN in early December that Nutanix was “flattered” by market rumors of a potential takeover, but said he would not comment on the speculation. “Now, in terms of rumors and speculation, listen, it’s not appropriate for me to comment, but we’re flattered by all the attention we’re getting. And in some ways, you know, it’s a testament to the fact that we’re doing something right in the market. And we’re doing something that our customers love,” he told CRN. “We’re trying to help them continue to simplify their infrastructure. Help them walk in the cloud, with a cloud platform, we’re going to give them the freedom and flexibility of choice and enjoyment. Nutanix channel partners told CRN they believe the pioneering HCI will be sold this year. Nutanix and HPE have a long-standing business partnership that began three years ago with a global strategy integrating Nutanix software on HPE servers. This agreement resulted in Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software being made available through the HPE GreenLake cloud pay-as-you-go service. A senior executive at an HPE partner, who did not want to be identified, said such a deal would have been a “big gamble” for HPE due to the challenges of integrating the two companies. “Nutanix could have accelerated HPE’s move to multi-cloud, it makes sense from a technology perspective,” he said. “We sell a ton of Nutanix with the HPE flavor. We know integration works. But that’s a big gamble and it would have cost a lot of money at Nutanix’s current valuation. »







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/channel-news/hpe-says-there-are-no-discussions-with-nutanix- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos