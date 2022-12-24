Which Mutual Fund is Right for New Investors in a Falling Stock Market

After hitting an all-time high on December 1, 2022, the bears have fully taken over Dalal Street, which has had a huge impact on the mutual fund portfolio of equity investors. Although the current crisis will not have much impact on long-term mutual fund SIP investors, new investors might feel confused about what type of investment tool would be suitable for higher returns.

According to investment experts, new investors who have been waiting for the market to plunge from an all-time low have a good option to participate via a hybrid route or via balanced advantage funds. However, they said that a hybrid fund tries to time the markets and therefore a new investor should not invest all of their money at once. Experts have advised investors to invest in hybrid mutual funds in a laddered manner by dividing their money into 6 to 12 parts.

Speaking on how hybrid funds are suitable for new investors in a declining market, Sahil Kapoor, CFA Product Manager, 360 ONE Wealth, said: “Investors need to be motivated by their strategic long-term asset allocation. term. A slight deviation from their strategic allocation is justified given the markets are highly valued, but market timing is not easy. Hybrid funds try to time the market using parameters such as valuation, momentum, etc.

Advising SIP investors of medium and long-term mutual funds to continue investing, Abhishek Dev, co-founder and CEO of Epsilon Money Mart, said: “We suggest existing investors to continue investing if it is to achieve medium and long term goals. .”

Abhishek Dev advised new investors to look into hybrid mutual funds, citing, “New investors who have been waiting for the markets to fall to dive into the markets, taking the hybrid route might do well.”

When asked about hybrid mutual funds one can consider for investing, Abhishek Dev of Epsilon Money Mart said, “Investors can follow hybrid funds like: ICICI Pru Equity & Debt fund and Kotak Equity Hybrid fund or Balanced Advantage funds such as: HDFC Balanced Advantage funds.”

Unveiling the hybrid mutual fund investment strategy in a declining market, Sahil Kapoor of 360 ONE Wealth said, “A new investor may be better off by staggering their investment over the next 6-12 months and slowly progressing towards its strategic asset allocation.”

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage/financial firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

