Wall Street ends higher, still ends with 3rd weekly loss

A choppy day on Wall Street ended with large gains for stocks on Friday, although most major indexes ended in their third consecutive weekly loss.

Mixed economic news weighed on stocks early on, but indices rebounded late in the afternoon in relatively light trading ahead of a long holiday weekend.

The S&P 500 reversed a 0.7% loss to close 0.6% higher. At one trading week in 2022, the benchmark is down 19.3% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their third consecutive weekly loss.

Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively strong consumer spending and a strong job market reduce the risk of recession, but also increase the threat of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve as she continues her campaign to crush inflation.

The government announced on Friday that a key measure of inflation continued to slow , although it’s still much higher than anyone wants to see. The Federal Reserve monitors the inflation gauge in the consumer spending report, called the personal consumption expenditure price index, even more closely than governments’ better known consumer price index.

Additionally, consumer spending growth weakened more than expected last month, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected.

A separate report from the University of Michigan helped support the market, indicating that US households are reducing their inflation forecasts ahead. This could help avoid a scenario the Federal Reserve has often said it is desperate to prevent: a vicious circle where buyers rush to make purchases ahead of expected price hikes, which would only worsen the inflation.

Investors are really looking to hang their hats on anything that would show a little more confidence in where things are headed, said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

Treasury yields rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.75% from 3.69 on Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed stocks, fell to 4.31% from 4.28%.

The latest set of reports is the last major economic update of the year and investors will soon focus on upcoming corporate results. Most investors hope to get a better idea of ​​where consumers are heading from these reports and forecasts, as well as the corporate earnings picture, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The stock market is in a tough spot, he said. If consumption starts to slow, earnings should decline, but if consumption stays strong, the Fed needs to stay strong and interest rates keep rising.

The Fed has been outspoken about its intention to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to keep inflation under control, even as the pace of price increases continues to slow. The Fed has already raised its overnight rate to its highest level in 15 years, after starting the year at a record low of around zero. The key rate, the federal funds rate, is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and Fed policymakers expect the rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023.

Their forecast does not call for a rate cut until 2024. High rates have raised fears that the economy could slow too much and slide into a recession in 2023. High rates have also weighed heavily on stock prices and other investments.

Inflation remains a global problem. Japan announced that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile fresh food, hit 3.7% in November, its highest level since 1981, as soaring oil and other commodity prices added pressure on the rise in prices in the world’s third largest economy.

About 80% of S&P 500 stocks posted gains on Friday. The index rose 22.43 points to 3,844.82. The Dow gained 176.44 points to 33,203.93. The Nasdaq gained 21.74 points to 10,497.86.

Stocks in the oil and gas industry were big winners as energy futures prices closed higher overall. Hess climbed 4.7%.

Communication services and financial stocks also posted strong gains. Disney rose 1.5% and American Express gained 1.2%.

Stocks of smaller companies also rose. The Russell 2000 Index gained 6.85 points, or 0.4%, to 1,760.93.

Asian markets fell and European markets closed mixed.

US markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holidays.