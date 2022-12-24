Will Kidults save the toy industry this Christmas?

Adult children – adults who like to play games and collect toys – stimulate the growth of the toy … [+] industry this year. Getty

It was two weeks before Christmas and the toy world was worried. Toy sales were below 2020 and 2021 levels, and retailers had more toys in stock than needed, leading to deep discounts.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, in a note to investors, warned in mid-December the sentiment around holiday toy sales was dire, with store checks showing a sharp deceleration from previous years.

But in the final weeks of December, it looks like some toymakers have reason to cheer – the kidults might be saving Christmas.

Kidults – adults who love buying toys and playing with them, are now the industry’s biggest growth driver, according to a report by consumer spending research firm The NPD Group that received a lot of attention this week .

An associated press article cited statistics from the NPD Group showing that people aged 18 and over accounted for 14% of US toy industry sales, or $5.7 billion between September 2021 and September 2022. This segment grew by 19 % during this period, according to the NPD group.

When sales to ages 12 and older are included in the category, according to The NPD Group, sales total $9 billion, according to reports from CNBC and Toy world magazineabout a quarter of toy sales.

Kidults, according to NPD toy industry analyst Frédérique Tutt in a blog post December 19th I like to buy and play with board games, building sets, puzzles and collectible action figures, all categories that should do well this year. Adult children also tend to be last-minute shoppers, Tutt wrote, another reason toy sellers shouldn’t worry too much about early December sales numbers.

The whole kidult category has taken off, said Jim Silver, owner of toy review site TTPM and TTPM Influencer Management, and a 39-year toy industry veteran,

You look at all the collectible action figures, Lego items for kids, board games for kids — it’s become such a big category of the business, Silver said.

Toy makers love it. Its incremental sales that have been seen over the past few years, he said.

TTPM hosted this year a Popular Game Award online voting for the best toys of the year, and included a kidult category. Silver and TTPM have sponsored other toy votes in recent years, but this is the first time consumers have been asked to vote for the best kidult toy.

The winner was the Lego Atari 2600, a $200+ building set that allows the buyer to build a Lego replica of the original Atari game system. Other top voters in the kidult category were the Lite Brite Wall Art Pop Wow Edition – a version of the lightweight kids’ toy that lets adults create 1960s-themed pop art to display, and the Arcade1Up game table Infinity, which lets users play digital versions of classics like Scrabble and Monopoly, or do puzzles, on a coffee table-sized board that sells for around $900.

These kidult toys, with Hasbros

HAS

Wordle The Party Game, a game version of The New York Times

NOW

Wordle Word Game Daily Challenge, were sold out or hard to find the week before Christmas, based on retailer checks.

The NPD Group defines the kidult category as toys purchased for or by someone 12 years of age and older. But Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer of Hasbro, agreed that the main drivers of the category are adults buying toys and collectibles for themselves.

Hasbro has managed to capture a good share of the children’s market with its Magic: The Gathering brand, a collectible card strategy game that becomes a billion dollar brand for Hasbro.

It also created its direct-to-consumer collectibles platform, Hasbro Pulse, and this year is using that platform to sell an item that resonates with kidults – the Selfie series of customizable action figures that allow buyers to send selfie portraits using the Hasbro Pulse, and put their likeness on a Power Rangers, Star Wars or other action figure.

The HasLab crowdfunding platform allows collectors to request and help create dream toys.

Hasbro has also brought back the sports action figures from the starting line that debuted in 1988.

We see kidult, or fan-driven business, as an area that has some momentum, which is good to see, Nyman said. There is clearly a desire for adults to reconnect with their youth and they saw it in a very beautiful way, he said.

The interesting thing for kidult [purchases] aren’t all necessarily high prices, Nyman said. It’s much more about that emotional connection that connects adults to their youth and the brands they love, he said. A pack of Magic cards always costs less than $5, and you can purchase multiple products on the Pulse for less than $20.

Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, said he expects kidults to be the main growth driver this holiday season, not just for his company but for the industry as a whole.

MGA is tapping into the nostalgia of its iconic brands Bratz and Little Tikes by selling collectible mini versions of toys that remind millennials of their childhoods.

TTPM’s Jim Silver thinks there’s more reason besides making jokes for toymakers to be optimistic about this holiday season.

Its Peoples Play Awards showed there was plenty of interest in this year’s hot toys, with videos about the winners viewed 1.4 million times and counting.

All of the top winners on the list are selling well, Silver said.

Silver also predicts it will be more of a last-minute Christmas, with everyone, not just kids, buying toys in the final weeks of December, rather than stocking up early like they did in 2020 and 2021. .

Toymakers who compare their sales to the holidays of 2020 and 2021, when toy sales surged, will be disappointed, Silver said, but they should realize those years were anomalies.

This fourth quarter will be significantly lower than 2021, Silver said. But if you compare it to the last three pandemic-free years, most companies are ahead of 2019, he said.

Toy manufacturers have told me that the fourth quarter looks like a disaster. When I say How do you compare to 2018, 2019? they say were actually 5% ahead.

Silver says he’s learned in his more than 35 years studying the toy industry that the success or failure of the holidays always comes down to the last two weeks before Christmas.

The pandemic years made manufacturers forget that rule, Silver said.

Stores saw a surge in toy sales starting a few weeks before Christmas, he said.

It’s a normal Christmas again, he said.