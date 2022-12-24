Consumer confidence picked up in December. Slightly.

Even if they want to shop till they drop (and until the last minute before the holiday weekend), many consumers have likely thrown in the towel today, with stores closing early in the face of the extreme winter weather conditions.

But it looks good based on these November Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Indexes figures, that American consumers are slowing down their spending a bit, as they try to conserve their savings in the face of prices that, for the most part, continue to rise.

Inflation weighed heavily on consumer confidence. It reached historic lows in early summer when gasoline prices soared. There’s been a slight improvement since: The University of Michigan consumer survey rose 5% from November to December, though it’s still down 15% from the same time period. last year.

But there may not be much room for further improvements from here.

One of the main reasons consumer sentiment has improved a bit is the price of gasoline, which has fallen from an average of $5 a gallon at the start of the summer to around $3 a gallon. now.

Gasoline prices are very important,” said Joanne Hsu, who leads the University of Michigan Consumer Surveys. It’s a price on the street all the time. It doesn’t matter whether you’re driving or not, whether or not you’re the one doing the shopping, everyone sees those prices.

As it became cheaper to fill up, consumers rejoiced, but only a little, said Jesse Wheeler of polling firm Morning Consult.

The economic mood in the United States remains very bleak,” Wheeler said. “Food prices and prices of other basic necessities continue to rise quite rapidly. Consumers are very aware of this.

Because they are short of money, he says. As inflation continued to outpace wage gains throughout the year, many households are being forced to dip into savings and use credit. And this is largely unsustainable.

One of the reasons why consumers are not even more depressed is that unemployment is still very low. Most workers remain confident they will keep their jobs, according to Chris Jackson of public opinion firm Ipsos.

As people hear the headlines about job cuts in high tech and high finance, it’s only until we see people start losing their jobs in large numbers that we’ll see the sentiment of consumers are really jumping off a cliff, Jackson said.

Still, consumers are worried, said Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics. This general environment of economic uncertainty, everyone is talking more and more about a recession.

This should weigh on consumer sentiment and curb consumer spending through 2023.