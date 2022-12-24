Business
Consumer confidence picked up in December. Slightly.
Even if they want to shop till they drop (and until the last minute before the holiday weekend), many consumers have likely thrown in the towel today, with stores closing early in the face of the extreme winter weather conditions.
But it looks good based on these November Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Indexes figures, that American consumers are slowing down their spending a bit, as they try to conserve their savings in the face of prices that, for the most part, continue to rise.
Inflation weighed heavily on consumer confidence. It reached historic lows in early summer when gasoline prices soared. There’s been a slight improvement since: The University of Michigan consumer survey rose 5% from November to December, though it’s still down 15% from the same time period. last year.
But there may not be much room for further improvements from here.
One of the main reasons consumer sentiment has improved a bit is the price of gasoline, which has fallen from an average of $5 a gallon at the start of the summer to around $3 a gallon. now.
Gasoline prices are very important,” said Joanne Hsu, who leads the University of Michigan Consumer Surveys. It’s a price on the street all the time. It doesn’t matter whether you’re driving or not, whether or not you’re the one doing the shopping, everyone sees those prices.
As it became cheaper to fill up, consumers rejoiced, but only a little, said Jesse Wheeler of polling firm Morning Consult.
The economic mood in the United States remains very bleak,” Wheeler said. “Food prices and prices of other basic necessities continue to rise quite rapidly. Consumers are very aware of this.
Because they are short of money, he says. As inflation continued to outpace wage gains throughout the year, many households are being forced to dip into savings and use credit. And this is largely unsustainable.
One of the reasons why consumers are not even more depressed is that unemployment is still very low. Most workers remain confident they will keep their jobs, according to Chris Jackson of public opinion firm Ipsos.
As people hear the headlines about job cuts in high tech and high finance, it’s only until we see people start losing their jobs in large numbers that we’ll see the sentiment of consumers are really jumping off a cliff, Jackson said.
Still, consumers are worried, said Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics. This general environment of economic uncertainty, everyone is talking more and more about a recession.
This should weigh on consumer sentiment and curb consumer spending through 2023.
There’s a lot going on in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is there for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down world events and tell you how it affects you in a factual and accessible way. We count on your financial support to continue to make this possible.
Your donation today fuels the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help maintain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2022/12/23/consumer-sentiment-inched-up-in-december-from-all-time-lows/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rafa Nadal’s big Australian Open call after tennis dramas in 2022
- Consumer confidence picked up in December. Slightly.
- Beyonce gives her first concert in five years | Entertainment
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ show in Delhi on Monday
- Cloud Predictions for 2023: Questions About Innovation
- Imran Khan claims General Bajwa has ‘made a deal’ with Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh CM
- Hollywood nepotism debate: Lily-Rose Depp, Zoe Kravitz and others say ‘nepo baby’ label is unfair
- The show’s best fashion moments, ranked
- Alabama Football Recruiting 2023: Crimson Tide Enters the No. 1 Class in National Signing Period
- Bug reported in Google Calendar creating incorrect events on Android and iOS devices
- How did AI become a chatbot? – BBC News
- Hong Kong will reopen its border with China