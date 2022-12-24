Volatile stocks on Wall Street amid mixed economic data





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks faltered in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors scrutinized mixed news about the economy. READ MORE: Commerce Department’s inflation gauge shows price increases slowing to 5.5% The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and edged up 0.3% at 1:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 128 points, or 0.4%, to 33,152 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third consecutive week of losses. The markets are heading into a long weekend and will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holidays. The government reported on Friday that a key measure of inflation is continuing to slow, although it is still much higher than anyone wants to see. The Federal Reserve monitors the inflation gauge in the consumer spending report, called the personal consumption expenditure price index, even more closely than the government’s better-known consumer price index. Additionally, consumer spending growth weakened more than expected last month, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tight spot where relatively strong consumer spending and a strong job market are reducing the risk of recession, but also increasing the threat of an interest rate hike from the Fed. A report that US households are reducing their forecasts for future inflation helped support the market. This could help avoid a scenario the Federal Reserve has often said it is desperate to prevent: a vicious cycle where buyers rush to make purchases ahead of expected price hikes, which would only worsen the inflation. Consumers are bracing for 4.4% inflation in the coming year, according to final December results from a University of Michigan survey. That’s better than preliminary figures released earlier this month and the lowest level measured in 18 months. Longer-term inflation expectations are still in the narrow 2.9% to 3.1% range seen for most of the last year and a half, at 2.9%. Treasury yields rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.74% from 3.69 on Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed stocks, fell to 4.32% from 4.28%. The latest set of reports is the last major economic update of the year and investors will soon focus on upcoming corporate results. Most investors hope to get a better idea of ​​where consumers are heading from these reports and forecasts, as well as the corporate earnings picture, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. LOOK: How inflation is changing the way some Americans celebrate the holidays “The stock market is in a tough spot,” he said. “If the consumer starts to slow, earnings should decline, but if the consumer stays strong, the Fed needs to stay strong and interest rates keep rising.” The Fed has been outspoken about its intention to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to keep inflation under control, even as the pace of price increases continues to slow. The Fed has already raised its overnight rate to its highest level in 15 years, after starting the year at a record low of around zero. The key rate, the federal funds rate, is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and Fed policymakers expect the rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast does not call for a rate cut until 2024. High rates have raised fears that the economy could slow too much and slide into a recession in 2023. High rates have also weighed heavily on stock prices and other investments. Inflation remains a global problem. Japan announced that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile fresh food, hit 3.7% in November, the highest level since 1981, as the cost of oil and other raw materials soared. added to upward pressure on prices in the world’s third-largest economy. Asian markets fell and European markets closed mixed.

