What to expect for the stock market in 2023 after the biggest drop since the financial crisis

By Philippe van Doorn

Also, the end of the FAANG era, investment choices for 2023, the call for a bottom for Tesla shares, and a throwback to Wall Street forecasts.

Investors have had a tough 2022 – the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. There has been a perfect storm of falling stock and bond prices as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to drive down inflation. But is the worst over?

Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital Management argues that the new interest rate environment means that four decades of market assumptions need to be set aside.

Isabel Wang looks back at the performance of the S&P 500 since 1928. The benchmark index typically rises for a year after a 10% decline. However, things may turn out differently depending on the kind of action we’ve seen this year – a decline of almost 20%.

Learn more about what to expect for the stock market:

Fed advances as inflation cools

On Friday, the PCE (personal consumption expenditure) index for November posted an increase of just 0.1%, for a year-on-year inflation rate of 5.5%. The PCE has slowed for five consecutive months. This index is favored by Federal Reserve policymakers because it excludes food and energy spending.

In another sign of an economic slowdown, personal income rose 0.4% in November from less than 0.7% in October. A concern for investors worried about the Fed’s continued interest rate hikes is that the pace of income growth in November exceeded the rate of inflation.

Another area showing signs of an economic slowdown is in purchases of manufactured goods. Durable goods orders fell 2.1% in November, more than the 1.1% decline predicted by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Other figures point to a slowdown in business spending.

The end of the FAANG era

Most exchange-traded funds track indices. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was heavily focused on FAANG stocks at the end of 2021. The FAANG group is Meta Platforms (renamed Facebook) (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and the holding company Google Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOGL). (SPY is the first and largest ETF with $357 billion in assets under management. It tracks the benchmark S&P 500 index, which is market capitalization weighted.)

Here’s how SPY and the FAANG Group performed this year, with all dividends reinvested:

FAANG underperformed SPY, with Meta, Amazon and Netflix plunging 50% or more.

In this week’s ETF Wrap, Christine Idzelis explains what the end of FAANG’s dominance for indexing strategies means, while covering other industry news.

Stock picks for 2023 – from China to dividend names

Michael Brush looks to China to hold 13 consumer and internet stocks as the country’s economy reopens.

Beth Pinsker reports on the Greenlight platform, which empowers children to make investing and trading decisions with their parents. Here are the investments favored by young people, you might be surprised.

More stock picks for the year ahead:

How the 2022 stock market forecast worked

As 2022 approached, it was obvious that the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates and stop buying bonds because inflation had already peaked. So how good were Wall Street’s predictions for the stock market? Joseph Adinolfi reports on the accuracy of dozens of market forecasts.

And in case you were wondering:

There is still a housing shortage

Home sales have collapsed, but homes remain scarce in many markets. Katie Marriner and Eleanor Laise have developed an interactive map using data from Realtor.com allowing you to drill down to the county level to see how the market is moving.

More housing market news:

Do the FTX flip

The aftermath of FTX is unfolding quickly, with the founder and former CEO of the collapsed virtual currency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, now out on bail and chilling in his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California. Meanwhile, two of his top associates, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, have pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

In this week’s Distributed Ledger column, MarketWatch Editor Mark DeCambre takes a closer look at FTX while covering Coinbase (COIN), the San Francisco-based crypto exchange whose shares are down 86% in 2022.

Related: This Economist Gives Five Reasons Why Crypto Shouldn’t Be Regulated

Retirement accounts, donations and taxes

If you donate to charities and also need to take the required minimum distributions out of retirement accounts each year, combining these activities can be a good tax decision.

Retirement savers are generally not allowed to make withdrawals from IRAs or other tax-deferred accounts until they are at least 59 1/2. However, there are exceptions to the rules in strictly defined circumstances.

An industry adapts to climate change

Climate change isn’t just affecting wine regions, it’s forcing farmers to change the way they grow the crops used to make spirits.

Debbie Carlson interviewed three farm-to-bottle spirits producers who shared how they are changing their growing and distilling methods to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce biodiversity.

When could Tesla shares hit bottom?

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have fallen 64% this year, raising the question of when it would be a good idea to buy the stock.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $39 billion of the electric vehicle maker’s stock in 2022 while spending much of that money buying it on Twitter. Now he has pledged not to sell any Tesla shares in 2023.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives slashed his price target for Tesla stock by 30% on Dec. 22, but continued to rate the stock as “outperforming,” as he has done all along.

“It would be easy for us (and other bulls) to throw in the towel here and view the near-term headwinds as too fierce to overcome for the stock to perform in 2023,” Ives wrote in a note to clients. . But he added that most of the decline was driven by investor dismay at Musk’s focus on Twitter.

Musk said he wanted to find a new CEO for Twitter. Ives wrote that if Musk refocuses on Tesla, follows through on his plan to stop selling stock, and if Tesla’s board launches a stock buyback plan and provides reasonable guidance to investors during his call for fourth quarter earnings, the stock will have bottomed out.

Learn more about Tesla and Musk:

Streaming options in the new year

Jon Swartz covers falling spending on new scripted content by streaming services.

Mike Murphy takes a look at what four streaming services will add — and take away — in January.

And, finally, Jeremy Owens reports on a 2023 prediction for Disney, which could lead to a new streaming service.

Want to know more about MarketWatch? Sign up for this newsletter and others, and receive the latest news, personal finance and investment advice.

Philippe Van Doorn

(END) Dow Jones Newswire

24-12-22 0810ET

Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.