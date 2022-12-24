London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus ‘Moderate Buy’ Rating from Analysts





Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get a rating) received an average “moderate buy” rating from the seven brokerages that currently cover the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six gave the company a buy recommendation. The 1-year average price target among brokers who have reported on the stock in the past year is 9,440 GBX ($114.67). LSEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its price target on the London Stock Exchange Group from 8,000 GBX ($97.18) to 7,700 GBX ($93.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a Friday, September 30 report. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target of 100 ($121.48) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Monday, October 24 report. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on the London Stock Exchange Group from 9,700 GBX ($117.83) to 9,940 GBX ($120.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report from Monday, October 24. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target of 105 ($127.55) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Monday, October 31 report. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a price target of 9,200 GBX ($111.76) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Monday, October 24 research note. London Stock Exchange group share performance LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,130 ($86.61) on Friday. The company has a debt ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty-day simple moving average of 7,719.72 GBX and a two-hundred-day simple moving average of 7,758.17 GBX. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of 6,230 GBX ($75.68) and a 1-year high of 8,612 GBX ($104.62). The company has a market capitalization of 39.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,244.05. About the London Stock Exchange Group (Get a rating) London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in market infrastructure activities primarily in the UK, US, other European countries, Asia and internationally. The Company operates through three segments: Data and Analytics, Capital Markets and Back Office. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange trading and foreign exchange markets, including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall and Tradeweb. See also This instant alert was powered by MarketBeat’s narrative science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to [email protected] Before you consider the London Stock Exchange Group, you’ll want to hear this. MarketBeat tracks daily the highest rated and most successful research analysts on Wall Street and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market hits…and London Stock Exchange Group didn’t make the list. While the London Stock Exchange Group currently has a “moderate buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys. See the five actions here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketbeat.com/instant-alerts/lon-lseg-consensus-analyst-rating-2022-12-2-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos