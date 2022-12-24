NSE obtains Sebi Nod to create a social exchange





One of the leading stock exchanges in India – The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval in principle from the capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Council of India (Sebi) set up a Social Grant (SSE) as a separate segment. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams What is Social Stock Exchange (SSE): First floated byNirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Financein his budget speech for the fiscal year 2019-20, SSE is a new concept in India and the framework for this was notified in July this year based on the recommendations of a working group and a technical group set up by Sebi. It is intended to serve the private and not-for-profit sectors by providing them with more capital. The union government issued a notice to the official gazette declaring a new security ‘zero coupon zero principal‘ under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act 1956. An ESS allows the list of non-profit or non-governmental organizations on the stock market, offering them a alternative fundraising structure.

on the stock market, offering them a countries like the The UK, Canada and Brazil have SSEs.

Fundraising is offered through several instruments such aszero coupon and zero principal bonds, social venture capital funds and mutual funds. Indian market size: India has more31,000 NPOsmore than double the number of schools and 250 times the number of government hospitals, which is one NPO for every 400 Indians. Eligibility criteria for SSE: About the new rules: Under the new rules, SSE will be a separate segment existing scholarships. Social enterprises eligible to participate in the SSE will have to be NPOs and for-profit social enterprises with social intent.

Social enterprises aspiring to SSE will have to engage in one social activity among 16 major activities listed by Sebi. Eligible activities include promoting healthcare, education, employability and livelihoods; eradicate hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequality and support social business incubators and the empowerment of women and LGBTQIA+ communities for gender equality. What are the constraints: Entities not eligible under these rules include corporate foundations, professional or trade associations, political and religious organizations, infrastructure and housing companies, with the exception of affordable housing.

From now on, Sebi allows the minimum issue size of Rs 1 crore and the minimum app size for subscription at Rs 2 lakh.

