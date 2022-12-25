Business
It was the week before Christmas: Mawer’s 2022 in review
Content of the article
Every year the folks at Mawer Investment Management Ltd. offer their year-end perspective in the form of a poem to readers of the Financial Post.
Content of the article
It was the week before Christmas
So it’s time to review
economic history
From 2022.
Content of the article
what you know is coming
We would be careless
To avoid increasing inflation
It caused little happiness.
As most of us can attest
Prices at the pump have gone up
Our food is more expensive
Everything costs more 🙁
As inflation continued to rise
At multi-decade highs,
Central banks have continued to engage
Bring its demise.
Content of the article
They rolled out the rate hikes
To tame the great beast
But despite their strong actions
The CPI has increased.
And the impact on the markets
It’s true and it’s sad
Both for stocks and bonds
The drop was bad.
The impact was greatest
For top-flight technology
Unprofitable cash flow
Doesn’t seem like a wreck now.
While stronger companies
With the power to set prices
Could maintain their margins
With few sacrifices.
Content of the article
But the volatility weighed heavy
Throughout the year
When Powell spoke
It was a risk or a great fear!
Devastating conflict
Born in Ukraine
Raw materials increased
Supply chains have suffered.
There was more China
This gave us the yips:
Much consternation
Tiny little chips.
De-globalization can lead
Towards a multipolar world
Will the greenback stay
High roller currencies?
Cryptocurrency has plunged
In the middle of the spiral
From FTX Exchange
The collapse has gone viral.
We avoid all cryptos
On top of that it was hard
According to our criteria
It’s not boring enough.
We acknowledge the content
From this poem seems dark
Uncertainty remains
There are answers to seek.
Is the recession certain?
Hard or soft landing?
Is it just a gathering of bears,
Or a more upright?
|
Sources
2/ https://financialpost.com/investing/mawers-2022-in-review-for-investors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney Channel actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges
- 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule
- It was the week before Christmas: Mawer’s 2022 in review
- Xi Jinping stresses boosting China’s agricultural strength at key rural labor conference
- British Sunac criticizes homeless man when asked if he is running a business
- US weather warnings as Arctic freeze grips northern hemisphere
- NICU babies get a makeover at Children’s National Hospital
- Senator Richard Shelby has evolved and prospered for 44 years in Congress
- Legislative elections will be held in March-April, Imran Khan ThePipaNews
- New themed ID tag station added to Tower Hotel giveaways at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- BREAKING: Italian tennis beauty under scanner for faking COVID vaccination to compete in tournaments
- 7 Countries, 7 Traditional Christmas Holidays | THE INTERNATIONAL