First Black-Owned Stock Exchange – Why This Historic Effort Is Needed More Than Ever!





CHICAGO — In 2023, a new stock exchange will hit the market, providing often overlooked small and medium-sized businesses with an opportunity for capital and a potential lifeline for success. On the left, Joe Cecala, founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, on the right, Dwain Kyles, Esq, managing member of DX Capital Partners / Black PR Newswire Business owners continue to struggle to raise capital, and this is especially true for black business owners who represent less than5% ofbusinesses. That’s why Dream Exchange, the first minority-owned exchange in the 230-year history of American stock exchanges, is being created to help small businesses and minority-owned businesses thrive. Dwain Kyle,Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, said: “The creation of Dream Exchange reflects the growing understanding that creative steps need to be taken to address the current market inequalities and lack of access, particularly with respect to small caps. and minority-owned companies. We are delighted to work with MEMX on this meaningful initiative. They just announced a major technology deal with Members Exchange, a member-owned stock trading platform made up of retail and institutional investors. This will bring them a little closer to launch. Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, said, “Our agreement with MEMX is an important step that will improve the simplicity and efficiency of our future exchange operations and allow us to focus on execution while collaborating on our plans to expand access to public market capital. . We believe the future of exchange technology and public market capital formation are joining forces thanks to the foresight of MEMX and the management of Dream Exchange. From the beginning, we have been inspired by the unique mission of Dream Exchanges and we are happy to provide them with our exchange technology services. Their choice of MEMX as their exchange technology provider is a strong endorsement of our architecture and operations and we look forward to working with them to achieve their goals, said MEMX CEO Jonathan Kellner. The Dream Exchange will offer: Access. Today, accessing capital as a small business is very difficult, if not impossible, unless you are well connected in the venture capital/private equity industry. Dream Exchange provides access for everyone by creating an exchange for these small start-ups. Participation. About 0.2% of all public listed companies are minority-owned despite 92% of jobs created within a company after an IPO. A potential solution to economic inequality is to create an abundant enrollment market in all communities, providing the opportunity to build wealth, successful businesses and communities around employment opportunities that offer decent wages and job prospects. career. Simplicity. Dream Exchange leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide a simple and efficient experience for all market participants. We were looking for the optimal technical solution and collaboration that would allow Dream Exchange to leverage a simple, high-performance, secure, yet scalable technology architecture and platform best suited to our unique combination of exchanges and services. insert and leverage the unique technologies of Dream Exchanges in a seamless and efficient fashion. This partnership between Dream Exchange and MEMX provides that, saidBruceTraskCTO of Dream Exchange. Source: press release Related

