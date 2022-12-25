9 stock market secrets you need to know

Investing can be tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. There are well-known secrets that can make you a smarter investor.

So instead of fearing actions, reduce your financial anxiety by learning these nine stock market secrets that will help you invest with confidence and avoid common beginner mistakes.

1. It is better to stay invested than to time the market

Investing in the stock market can feel like a high-stakes game of poker, trying to figure out when to hold them and when to fold them. But trying to time the stock market is generally a bad way to invest.

When the stock market drops, some people sell their investments and hoard their money, hoping to get through the bad times. But that can lead to the loss of some of the best returns after stocks hit bottom and then get back on the path to a big rebound.

While keeping some cash on hand for emergencies is a good idea, withdrawing the rest of your money from the market can cost you dearly.

2. Index funds generally beat actively managed funds

Investing in stock index funds is a great way to diversify your portfolio, allowing you to buy hundreds of companies through a single fund.

Some people prefer to buy actively managed funds, in which a fund manager regularly buys and sells individual stocks with the goal of making educated guesses about the direction of the market. The goal is to try to beat average stock returns.

But this strategy rarely succeeds. Morningstar regularly publishes a report comparing performance between index funds and actively managed funds. A strong index fund typically outperforms almost any actively managed fund, according to Morningstar.

Index funds generally have fees that are much lower than the costs associated with actively managed funds. They are therefore generally a better bet than actively managed funds, where higher fees weigh on returns.

3. Stock returns accumulate over time

When you see that an investment returns on average 10% per year, it may not seem like much. However, this money can really grow over time, thanks to compounding.

Stock returns accumulate from year to year. To illustrate, let’s say you invest $1,000 and get a 10% return in the first year. You have now earned an additional $100.

In the second year, you get a return of 10% again. But instead of growing by $100 like the first year, your account now grows by $110 since the 10% growth rate applies to both your principle of $1,000 and the additional return of $100 that you won in the first year.

When this happens year after year, your money can grow rapidly. If you invested $1,000 per year and earned an average of 10% per year over three decades, you would end up with $180,000. This is the power of compounding.

4. The average return you earn won’t be the same every year

Over its history, the US stock market has returned on average about 10% per year. But that doesn’t mean it’s been sailing smoothly year after year.

Some years, the stock market offers you a gain of 20%. Other years like 2022, it’s closer to a 20% loss.

From year to year, yields usually go up in a rollercoaster of ups and downs. So while your investment may have a great average return over the long term, buckle up for the ride year after year.

Let compounding work its magic over time as you get rich slowly.

5. You can trade stocks and ETFs for free

Until relatively recently, you typically had to pay hefty fees every time you traded in stocks or exchange-traded funds.

But all that has changed. Today, many investment companies allow you to buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds for free.

Each brokerage has its own rules, so make sure you understand what fees you’ll have to pay (if any) and when they apply.

6. You can automate investments

One of the best ways to get rich is to invest the same amount of money in stocks through thick and thin, year after year. This can be difficult to do when fear or greed overwhelms your emotions.

But today, investing has become easier than ever, thanks to the possibility of automating your purchases.

If you have a 401(k) plan at work, chances are some of your paycheck will automatically come out of your paycheck and go straight into your retirement account. This is an example of automated investing.

Investing websites and apps make automation easy, allowing you to set up a recurring investing schedule, such as monthly or even daily.

Automating your investments for your retirement accounts and other investments can be a great way to pay yourself first and avoid the temptation to spend unused money.

7. The Dow is only made up of 30 companies

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most often cited indexes to gauge the health of the stock market. But did you know that it actually only includes 30 companies?

The Dow Jones includes big companies like Apple, Boeing, McDonalds, Chase, Microsoft and Nike. These are some of the largest companies in the world, but they are certainly not fully representative of the thousands of publicly traded companies in the United States.

8. ETFs can be a great alternative to mutual funds

Some people find exchange-traded funds a better way to invest than using mutual funds.

ETFs and mutual funds allow you to invest in a basket of companies through a single fund. But like stocks, ETF prices change throughout the day, and you can buy them as their price fluctuates.

In contrast, mutual funds receive one price per day, at the end of the trading day. This is the only price at which you can buy them on any given day.

Mutual funds also often require the investor to purchase a minimum amount such as $3,000, while ETFs do not.

There are thousands of ETFs available, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

9. Bear markets last an average of 289 days

It’s been a tough year for the stock market, and many of us wonder when happier days will return.

For now, we are stuck in a bear market, which is generally defined as a market that has fallen 20% from its previous high. Fortunately, our current bear market should not last forever.

In fact, the average bear market only lasts 289 days, according to the Hartford Fund. This means that while stock market declines are scary, they are relatively short-lived and usually don’t last even a full year.

Want even better news? Bull markets that are marked by a 20% rise from the bottom typically last 991 days, or 2.7 years, according to the Hartford Fund.

At the end of the line

Smart investing comes down to consistency and a solid plan. Knowing how the market works can help you avoid costly money mistakes and allow you to enjoy the magic of compound interest.

