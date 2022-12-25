What the end of the stock market’s “FANG era” means for ETFs

By Christine Idzelis

Hi! For this week’s ETF Wrap, I spoke with Strategas’ Todd Sohn about what the drop in the major S&P 500 Index weightings means for the exchange-traded fund industry. Additionally, Stephen Auth, director of equity investments at Federated Hermes, weighed in on the company’s market positioning heading into 2023.

The S&P 500’s “FANG era” is coming to an end, with the waning influence of Big Tech stocks spilling over to the exchange-traded fund industry, according to Strategas.

The ‘finishing’ era has boosted health care weighting in the US equity benchmark while giving way to outperformance this year of an ETF linked to an equal-weighted version of the S&P index 500, said Todd Sohn, ETF strategist at Strategas, in a Dec. 20 note.

More than $7 trillion in assets were pegged to the S&P 500 at the end of 2021, with weakness in megacap growth stocks, or stocks known as “FANG”, causing “pain” for many. many investors in this year’s bear market, Sohn said in the Note.

“If you’re a passive investor, it’s not great when your biggest weightings go down because it makes it harder to get returns,” he said in a phone interview.

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 index and which had around $357 billion in assets under management on Dec. 20, have plunged 18.7% this year until Wednesday. That’s bigger than the 12.8% drop in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) ETF over the same period, according to FactSet data.

“Bear market resets are usually necessary to see the ‘average’ stock outperform the capitalization index,” Sohn wrote in his note. It also helps “take the scum out” of the higher weights in the S&P 500, he said.

So-called FANG stocks were popular in the bull market, an abbreviation referring to Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOGL). The acronym was later extended to FAANG to include Apple Inc. (AAPL), while another version, FAAMG, replaces Netflix with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

The strong influence of Big Tech Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon stocks in the S&P 500 is fading, Sohn said by phone. While these tech giants remain the four largest weights in the widely followed benchmark, their collective weight has dropped “significantly” to around 17% from 22% in September 2020, according to its rating.

According to him, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF could continue to outperform “SPY” because “you have a macroeconomic environment where interest rates are rising and the Federal Reserve is still very restrictive in its policy,” Sohn said by phone. . That’s “not good” for tech stocks, especially growth companies that aren’t profitable, he said.

“Concentration risk” among the top five weightings of the S&P 500 “is dissipating and possibly means reverting to the 40-year average of 13%,” according to its rating.

Currently, the top 10 weightings of the S&P 500 also include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) followed by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA), its rating shows.

Healthcare ETF becomes a ‘greater force’

Healthcare ETFs have grown in popularity this year, with the sector’s weight in the S&P 500 reaching at least half a century, according to Strategas.

“XLV is becoming a bigger force” in the S&P 500, Sohn said over the phone, referring to the Health Care Select Sector ticker SPDR Fund (XLV). “As the influence of technology has diminished, health care has kind of taken over,” Sohn said, adding that the weight of health care in the S&P 500 has risen to about 16%, the level the highest of the 50 years of data it tracks.

A “defensive market, as well as weak megacap growth had a positive influence on healthcare,” Sohn wrote. “Investors continue to favor defensive sectors, which benefit health throughout the year.”

Healthcare saw the most ETF inflows this year among the sectors, Strategas’ note said.

Healthcare ETFs have attracted $14 billion this year through Dec. 16, with “XLV” accounting for a large portion of those flows, Sohn said. “XLV” is on track for a banner year, grossing $7.7 billion in 2022 over the same period, he said. That’s up from the $3.8 billion in inflows for the ETF last year, according to Sohn.

Other popular healthcare ETFs this year include the iShares Biotechnology (IBB) ETF and the iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) ETF, Sohn said.

ARK’s “loyal” investors

Technology and growth stocks have been particularly hard hit in 2022.

But many investors in ARK Investment Management founder Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) appear to have remained “loyal” despite the fund’s dismal performance since its peak last year, according to Sohn.

The actively managed ETF, which targets disruptive innovation, has fallen 79.1% from its high on Feb. 12, 2021 based on its closing price on Wednesday, according to FactSet data. This year, the fund has fallen 65.4% through Wednesday.

The ARK Innovation ETF is “highly emblematic” of the “speculative boom” seen following the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and the subsequent suffering of its holdings as the Fed tightens monetary policy by raising interest rates. interest in fighting high inflation, Sohn said in the phone interview.

Still, Wood’s flagship ETF, whose top holdings include Tesla, has “a very loyal investor base,” he said. “They haven’t thrown in the towel as a whole yet.”

The fund has attracted $1.5 billion in net inflows this year through Dec. 16, while raising $810 million net since its February 2021 peak, Sohn said by phone.

Meanwhile, shares of electric car maker Tesla also fell in 2022, down nearly 61% through Wednesday.

For its part, Federated Hermes has positioned its balanced portfolios with “a very modest underweight in equities”, while being “significantly underweight in bonds” and “maximally overweight in cash”, according to Stephen Auth, chief investment officer. in shares of the investment company. Within stocks, Federated Hermes is “maximum underweight growth stocks” and “maximum overweight defensive value stocks,” particularly dividend stocks, Auth said by phone.

Last month, the company launched the Federated Hermes US Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV), an actively managed fund that seeks to invest in high-dividend stocks. Shares of the fund were down 2.5% this month through Wednesday, compared to a 4.9% decline for the S&P 500.

As usual, here’s your rundown of the best and worst performing ETFs from the past week through Wednesday, according to data from FactSet.

Good…

Top Performers %Performance iShares MSCI Brazil ETF EWZ 6.3 iShares Latin America 40 ETF ILF 4.8 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ 4.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 3.9 Global X Silver Miners Trust SIL 3.9 Source: FactSet data through Wednesday, Dec. 21, excluding ETNs and leveraged products. Includes NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe traded ETFs of $500 million or greater

…and evil

Bottom Performers %Performance abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF BCI -16.7 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF PDBC -11.6 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW -6.9 PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF ZROZ -6.5 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV -5.9 Source: FactSet

New ETFs

Weekly ETF Readings

