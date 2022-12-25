Stock market gets Santa Claus rally as Thomas Wyatt and Royal Exchange lead winners





the Nigerian exchange posted gains throughout the past week, with the the All Share index closed 0.79% higher (week over week) as the market witnessed a Santa Claus rally to usher in Christmas. The Santa Claus rally, also known as the December effect, is a term for the occurrence of more frequent than average stock market gains at the end of the year. The rally describes a sustained rise in the stock market that occurs in the week leading up to December 25. Some explanations for Santa’s rally include increased holiday shopping, optimism fueled by seasonality, and institutional investors easing their books ahead of their Christmas vacation. Top winners: The top 10 gainers helping to lift the market index to 0.79% are Thomas Wyatt Nigerian Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Ardova Plc, Custodian Investment Plc, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, University Press Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Geregu Power Plc and Honeywell Flour Plc. Breakdown of top winners: Nairametrics checks showed Thomas Wyatt Nigerian Plc topped the top ten gainers with a whopping gain of 42.11% or 24 kobo to close at 81 kobo from 57 kobo the previous week. Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 16.67% or 14 kobo to close from 84 kobo per share the previous week at 98 kobo. The other winners are: Champion Breweries rose 14.63% or 60 kobo to close at N4.70 per share from N4.10 per share.

Ardova Plc posted a gain of 12.57% or N2.10 to close at N18.80 per share from N16.70.

Custodian Investment Plc rose 11.21% or 60 kobo to close at N5.95 per share from N5.35.

Julius Berger Plc rose 9.91% or N2.10 to close at N23.30 per share from N21.20.

University Press Plc reported a gain of 9.83% or 17 kobo to close at N1.90 per share from N1.73.

Fidelity Bank Plc rose 9.41% or 40 kobo to close at N4.65 per share from N4.25 per share.

Geregu Power Plc gained 8.96% or N9.50 to close at N115.50 from N106.00.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed with 8.96% or 19 kobo to close at N2.31 per share versus N2.12. Portfolio rebalancing: Despite the perception that the pre-election years are generally characterized by negative sentiments which also translate into the exit of foreign investors, market experts believe that the desire of institutional investors to rebalance their portfolio structure towards the end of the election he year is a major factor propelling the equity market onto the green trajectory. Mr. David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited, told Nairametrics that the massive positive movement in the market last week came as a surprise and beat everyone’s imagination, including inflationary pressure and rising interest rates. This is due to the month-end effect which means portfolio managers typically buy more stocks at the end of each month to rebalance their portfolios. These managers always take positions on certain large stocks such as cement companies, telecommunications companies and banks to rebalance their portfolio at the end of each month, he said. Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, VP/CEO of Capital Assets Limited, also told Narametrics that the market may witness the start of the year-end rally. Olushekun noted that the market has been declining over the past month and has started to appreciate, which is normal for stock markets in any climate. He said: Very few companies lead the market, not up to 20 companies are market movers, when they lose value due to their weight in the market, stocks will drop and when they record gains, this will also have a positive impact on the market.

Hopefully the market will do well as the end of the year approaches. As the end of the year approaches, we expect institutional investors to rebalance the structure of their portfolios. This will push them to invest in stocks that have strong fundamentals. And they are the ones who make the market go round. NGX Performance Snapshot: The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization rose 0.79% to close the week at 49,706.09 and 27,074 trillion naira respectively. Similarly, all the other indices ended up except for the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which closed flat. A total turnover of 860.933 million shares worth N16.134 billion in 14,502 trades was traded last week by investors on the stock exchange floor, as opposed to a total of N814.089 million. shares worth N12.204 billion which traded hands in the previous week in 15,488 bids.

The financial services sector (measured by volume) topped the business chart with 360.234 million shares valued at N3.772 billion traded in 6,905 deals; thus contributing 41.84% and 23.38% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover.

The construction and real estate industry followed with 302.200 million shares worth N927.033 million in 261 deals. Third place was the consumer goods industry, with turnover of 39.078 million shares worth N1.685 billion in 2,593 transactions.

Trading in the top three stocks, namely UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, FBN Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 440.239 million shares worth N3.015 billion in 2,038 trades , contributing 51.13% and 18.69% in total. respectively the volume and the value of the turnover of the shares.

