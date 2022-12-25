Digerati plans to move to Nasdaq as quarterly revenue more than doubles





Digerati Technologies Inc., a San Antonio-based cloud and communications services company, plans to move its stock market listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market from the over-the-counter market in the first quarter of next year.

Digerati said it had been difficult to raise capital on the OTC and that listing its shares on Nasdaq would give it more access to money to grow its business through its acquisition plan.

There are a lot of challenges with the currency in the OTC market right now. It’s not a primary exchange or currency that sellers of a transaction typically want to hold, CEO Arthur Smith said. This upscaling transaction is important for what we were doing overall strategically. Digerati announced its upgrade schedule after reports that revenue jumped to $8.1 million in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, which ended Oct. 31, up 115% from a year ago. It also reported a net loss of nearly $5 million, down from a net profit of $2.4 million in the same quarter last year. Digerati attributed the revenue gains in the last quarter to its acquisitions of NextLevel Internet, a Miami-based business communications company, in February, and San Antonio-based service provider SkyNet Telecom in December 2021. Digerati grew to 4,565 customers from 2,658 last year in Texas, Florida and California. It has nearly 100 employees and continuously plans to hire more staff to meet incoming demand. READ MORE: Digerati moves from OTC to Nasdaq in merger deal with blank check acquisition company Smith set a general target date for listing after executing a merger with Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc., or MEOA, on Oct. 30. Waxahacie-based MEOA said it was the first minority-led special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to list on Nasdaq with a mission to execute a business combination with a minority-owned, directed or founded business. A SPAC raises funds through an initial public offering to finance an existing company that can benefit from more capital and merge with it. They are also known as blank check companies. Digerati, which has a market capitalization of $14.6 million, said the transaction will result in a gain of $105 million business valuation for the company. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of Digerati and MEOA. It is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to shareholder, Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq approval. In a statement Friday, Digerati Chief Financial Officer Antonio Estrada said the company recently closed a $1.5 million financing that provides us with the capital needed to complete our Nasdaq listing transaction with MEOA, which includes fees for the extension of the SPAC, as well as a lawyer and an audit. expenses. A match project Digerati competes in a technology industry that includes cloud-based telephony, video and messaging services called universal communications as a service, UCaaS or u-cass. The global UCaaS market, Smith said, is projected to reach around $170 billion by 2027, up from $38.7 billion previously. Smith believes Digerati has the ability to capture part of the fragmented industry through mergers and acquisitions, a strategy that relies on moving to the Nasdaq. He praised the birth of Rackspace Technology Inc., a cloud computing company that has become San Antonio’s largest technology company. Rackspace didn’t invent anything new, he says. Although we don’t tend to compete with Rackspace, it’s the same concept. We haven’t invented anything new. We’ve taken the technology that’s off the shelf. We have licensed technology. And we have built a network and infrastructure to support our customers. Smith also noted his admiration for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., a San Antonio-based billboard and advertising company. They grew through acquisitions, he said. They were able to buy radio stations in local markets across the United States, consolidate and consolidate them. It is similar to our strategy. Consolidate local regional suppliers that enable a local regional touch in the markets we serve in a particular region, whether it’s Texas, Florida or California.

Digerati on the rise Digerati was launched in 1994 as ATSI Communications Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving Latin American markets. The company was listed on what was then called the American Stock Exchange, now the NYSE American under its former name. Two years later, she launched GlobalSCAPE Inc., an internet software company that was acquired in 2020 by HelpSystems, a Minnesota-based software company. RELATED: Earnings Roundup: NuStar Reverses Previous Q3 Loss as Digerati Revenues Rise to Lead This Week’s Report In June 2021, she entered into a partnership with Sandler Partners, a fast-growing corporate communications firm headquartered in Redondo Beach, California. In November 2020, it acquired two Florida-based business communications companies, Nexogy and ActivePBX. Long an earnings lag, Digerati said its business has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand grew among small businesses for its cloud computing and communications services. It generated $24.2 million in revenue for fiscal 2022, up 95% from a year earlier, while cutting its net loss by nearly half to $8 million. Thursday noon, Digerati was trade on the OTC market at about 10 cents per share. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressnews.com/sa-inc/article/Digerati-plans-Nasdaq-quarterly-revenue-17675081.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos