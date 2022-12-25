Traders lose hope in the stock market after a year of continuous losses and counterfeits

Traders work on the floor during a sharp decline in the New York Stock Exchange on May 18, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images (TNS) “>

NEW YORK — Despite all the ink that has been spilled over its horrors, the 2022 stock market will go down in the books as a market with no distinction in the history of bad years. For traders who have been through it, however, some things have made the situation worse than the turnover figures alone warrant, a potential obstacle to a quick recovery.

While the 25% drop from peak to trough in the S&P 500 ranks in the lower range of bear market erasures, it took a particularly jagged path to get there. At 2.3 days, the average length of declines is the worst since 1977. Add three separate bounces of 10% or more and it was a market where hope was squeezed like just a few years ago.

This may explain why, despite a smaller decline, the pessimism of some measures rivals that seen during the financial crisis and the dot-com crash. Safety plummeted in government bonds, which failed to provide a buffer for battered stocks. Buying put options as a way to cover losses also didn’t work, adding to traders’ angst.

“There are fewer and fewer people willing to go out there and try to buy on those pullbacks,” said Shawn Cruz, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. “When they start to see pullbacks and dips being longer and steeper and rallies perhaps being more subdued, that will only further stimulate more risk-averse behavior in the market.”

As stocks headed into the Christmas holidays with a modest weekly decline, anyone hoping the rebound from October lows would carry over into December was burned. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% in five days, bringing its loss for the month to nearly 6%.

It would only be the fourth worst month of the year in a market that at times seemed almost consciously determined to root out investor optimism. Downtrends have continued and unreliable buy indicators have increased day by day. Consider a strategy that buys stocks a day after the S&P 500 is down 1% in a single session. This trade recorded a loss of 0.3% in 2022, the worst performance in more than three decades.

Large gatherings have also been traps. Buying stocks after days of 1% gains led to losses, with the S&P 500 falling an average of 0.2%.

“There’s an old saying on Wall Street that says ‘buy the dip and sell the tear’, but for 2022 the saying should be ‘sell the dip and sell the tear’,” Justin Walters, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, wrote in a note on Monday.

That’s a sharp reversal from the previous two years, when buying dips generated the best returns in decades. For people still conditioned to strategy success — and until recently, many were — 2022 has been a wake-up call.

Retail investors, who repeatedly plunged earlier in the year when stocks fell, have been burned, with all of their profits made during the stock rally even wiped out. Now they are coming out in droves.

Day traders net $20 billion worth of unique stocks in December, bringing their total disposals in recent months to nearly $100 billion — an amount that unwound 15% of what they’ve accumulated over the three previous years, according to a Morgan Stanley sales estimate. and a trading team based on public exchange data.

The retail army likely isn’t done selling, even though January historically marks a strong month for that crowd, according to the Morgan Stanley team, including Christopher Metli. Using the 2018 episode as a guide, they see the potential for retail investors to dump an additional $75 billion to $100 billion in stocks as the next year grows.

“Retail demand may not follow seasonal trends as strongly in 2023 given the deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop, with low savings rates and higher cost of living,” Metli and colleagues wrote in a note. of December 16.

The mood among the pros is just as dark if not darker. In the Bank of America Corp. on fund managers, cash reached 6.1% during the fall, the highest level since the immediate aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack, while the equity allocation fell to a low historically low.

In other words, while this downturn is nowhere near as severe as the crash of 2008 that ultimately wiped out more than half the value of the S&P 500, it has fueled similar paranoia, especially when nothing other than cash was safe during this year’s beating.

Partly due to the slow market, once-popular crash covers have failed. The Cboe S&P 500 5% Put Protection Index, which follows a strategy that holds a long position on the stock gauge while monthly buying 5% out-of-the-money puts as a hedge, suffers a loss almost identical to the market’s, down about 20%.

Government bonds, which have generated positive returns in every bear market since the 1970s, have failed to provide a buffer. With a Bloomberg index tracking Treasuries down 12% in 2022, it’s the first year in at least five decades that bonds and stocks have suffered synchronized losses of at least 10%.

“There was nowhere to hide for a whole year – that’s a big deal,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, told Bloomberg TV. “It’s not just the returns, it’s the correlation of returns and the volatility that really affected you. It’s finish? No it is not.”