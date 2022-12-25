Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat





Global equities were mixed at the end of a choppy session on Friday that featured light pre-Christmas trading volumes as oil prices were rattled by a Russian threat to cut production. After opening in the red, US indices rebounded and ended moderately higher on mixed economic data, while the US Congress pushed through final passage of a $1.7 trillion package to keep the government in motion. “Ultimately, a late afternoon surge left major indices near session best, albeit with small gains, to close out the first day of the so-called Santa’s rally time,” Briefing.com said. The broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.6% for the day, but with a small loss for the week. Orders for expensive US manufactured goods fell more than expected in November due to a drop in new aircraft orders. Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditure price index, closely watched by the Federal Reserve as a gauge of inflation, rose 0.1% from October to November and 5.5% from November last year. The annual figure was below October’s level, but still well above policymakers’ 2% inflation target. Earlier, London posted minor gains on a shortened trading day, while Frankfurt added 0.2% and Paris fell an equal amount. Asia’s major stock markets fell after Wall Street ended well in the red on Thursday. Tokyo’s main stock index fell 1% as inflation in Japan hit a 41-year high, bolstering expectations that the country’s central bank will raise interest rates next year. The yen jumped this week after the Bank of Japan changed its monetary policy, in a surprise move that hinted at future rate hikes. Meanwhile, hopes that China’s growth will pick up as it rolls back its zero Covid strategy have been dashed by a rise in cases across the country that has kept people at home and hurt travel and tourism. economic activity. “Spiking Covid-19 infection rates following the easing of mobility restrictions will further limit economic activity between December and January,” said Guan Yi Low of M&G Investments. Oil prices jumped more than 2% due to supply problems after a senior official warned on Friday that Russia could cut oil production by up to 7% next year. Moscow is seeking to follow through on its vow not to sell crude to countries implementing international price caps following its invasion of Ukraine. Shares of Chevron gained 3.1%, while Apache gained 5.7% and Halliburton gained 4.1%. Key figures around 21:30 GMT New York – Dow: UP 0.5% to 33,203.93 (closing) New York – S&P 500: UP 0.6% to 3,844.82 (closing) New York – Nasdaq: UP 0.2% to 10,497.86 (closing) London – FTSE 100: UP 0.1% to 7,473.01 (closing) Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.2% to 13,940.93 (closing) Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.2% to 6,504.90 (closing) EURO STOXX 50 – DOWN 0.2% to 3,817.01 (close) Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 1.0% decline to 26,235.25 (close) Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4% to 19,593.06 (close) Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.3% to 3,045.87 (close) Dollar/yen: UP to 132.82 yen against 132.35 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0619 vs. $1.0596 Pound/dollar: UP to $1.2047 from $1.2038 Euro/pound: UP at 88.11 pence against 88.02 pence North Sea Brent Crude: UP 3.6% to $83.92 a barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.7% to $79.56 a barrel

