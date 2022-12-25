Christmas is God “with us” in Bethlehem and the New York Stock Exchange

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a pervasive sense of nostalgia that pervades this season. This was the case even for a child of nine who had not yet lived long enough to claim any nostalgia if defined as a bittersweet longing for a pleasant memory of his past: how much of the past can we remember from the past nine years? old have?

Yet I found myself there, one Christmas Eve, with an intense feeling of nostalgia once all the guests had left and my mother had put away the last bits of the feast, tidied up the house, and finally got up. At the time, I wasn’t sure what I was going through, but it was palpable. Solitary, but beautiful; sad, but full of comfort.

There’s something about Christmas that invites us to return to a younger version of ourselves: to the sights, sounds and smells of our mothers’ kitchens, or to the excitement and anticipation of Christmas. opening presents for Christmas.

At this point in my life, I have come to think of Bethlehem as that common home we all yearn for.

At nine, I could hardly see the previous years of such a short life. The human spirit, I think, can go back much further, to a home, even to an origin that we discern as by nature, even if our vocabulary fails us. For the Christian, this first Christmas is a home to which we all aspire. What happened in Bethlehem is in itself the restoration of God’s original intent in creating his world which involved a maiden in whose womb was the erasure of Adam’s primordial inheritance, the scar of original sin.

It is here that the ineffable, timeless God descends into the material world at a particular time and in a particular place, subsuming our mortal nature into his divine nature, uniting us to him through the incarnation of his Son. . The experience of nostalgia is made all the more real by this particularity, discovering ourselves at our origin.

Those precious memories of, say, the soft, thick undercrust of your aunts’ cinnamon bun, that place where all the brown sugar has coagulated and nearly hardened; or the simple but evocative smell of percolated coffee in one of those old pewter pots; the smell of my dad Old Spice (his Christmas present every year). A well-worn grandmother’s apron.

All of these can evoke nostalgia, but within each is a special connection to a tangible memory of something or someone we remember that touches a deep sense of the connection between the physical and the transcendent. Christmas has everything to do with this connection to the material world, or more exactly, to the divine irruption of our material world, and through this action, gives meaning to all human effort.

The incarnation of the Son of God, we are taught, through scripture and reinforced in the art and music of this season, speaks to us of a world that was broken but restored. A world, “pinned down by sin and error”, as the old hymn says, which reveals its value to the soul. It’s not just an abstraction; it is particular and concrete, because sin affects not only our souls, but our whole world and all its substantial parts.

And that is also what redemption does, so that the physicality of the baby that comes from Mary can become the vehicle of salvation. We also see it in the water of baptism, or the bread and wine of Communion, or the act of physical love in marriage; God works his love through all of this and more. The whole of our world can become sanctified, even sacramentalized.

The same goes for our family celebrations, our gifts and even our work, if these are offered to God for his glory. This God, this Emmanuel, is “with us” in all of this: from the cry of babies in the nursery to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.