54% drop in fundraising via the IPO market





With stock markets on a rollercoaster ride in 2022, fundraising by companies through the initial public offering (IPO) market has declined by 54%.

Amount collected: Total issuances this year remained lower at Rs 55,472 crore compared to Rs 1.22 lakh crore issued in 2021 as companies and developers turned cautious in the wake of stock market volatility. Developers and companies have become cautious in 2022 as many high profile IPOs in 2021 like Paytm, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa), Nazara Technologies, PB Fintech, CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Fino Payments disappointed investors with their stock prices falling sharply below their IPO prices. 3 active sectors: Overall, IPOs issued were concentrated in 3 major sectors (contributing to 56% of total issuances); edible oil, insurance, and hospital and health services. While the edible oil industry has performed very well on the stock market, the insurance sector (LIC) has taken a hit, while returns from the health services sector are modest at best, according to a research report by the Bank of Baroda. Larger LIC: In the current year, 12 industries have seen large IPOs (Rs 1,000 crore plus), of which the insurance sector (LIC) was the largest with an issue size of Rs 21,000 crore. This was followed by industries such as edible oil (Rs 7,000 crore), hospital and healthcare services (Rs 3,200 crore), textiles (Rs 3,100 crore) and courier services (Rs 3,000 crore). crore), among others, according to the BoB report. The valuation of the PFR market fell from a whopping Rs 1.83 lakh crore to Rs 4.16 crore on December 23. Registration at reduced price: Of 12 major note issues, 5 were listed at a discount, averaging -5.3%. LIC (-8.6 percent) and Rainbow childrens Medicare (-6.6 percent) were listed with an even higher than average discount. In contrast, 7 companies were rated at a premium, with an average of 13.5 percent. Of these, Patanjali Foods (30.8%), Global Health (18.5%) and Campus Sportswear (21.6%) recorded an above-average premium, BoB said. Of a total of 84 companies (compared to 99 last year), 17% of companies listed at a discount, 6% of companies listed at the same price as the issue price, while 77% of companies listed at a premium. 32 pc are trading at a reduced price: As of December 18, 2022, out of 84 companies, 32% of companies are trading (last price) at a discount (compared to the issue price), while 68% of them are still trading at a premium. Overall, these companies posted an average return (last relative to current price) of 17.7% in CYTD22, compared to 7.6% gains made by Sensex, according to the BoB report. The high IPO premium imposed by some companies led to investors getting their fingers burned when those stocks crashed after their IPO, a fund manager said. Top performers and losers Top performers include: Rhetan TMT, Jayant Infratech, Containe Technologies, Adani Wilmar, Veerkrupa Jewelers, Goel Food Products, Maruti Interior Prod, Sailani Tours N Travel, Venus Pipes & Tubes and Ekennis Software Services, with an average return of 228 %. . Some of the stocks that gave negative returns this year include: Fone4 Communication. India, Safa Systems & Technology, EVOQ Remedies, Mafia Trends, Global Longlife Hospital, AGS Transact Tech and Pace E-Comm Venture, with an average return of -50%.

