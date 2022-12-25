Analysts have assigned a consensus rating of “moderate buy” to the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG).





According to Bloomberg Ratings, the seven brokerages that currently monitor the company have assigned an average rating of “moderate buy” to shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc. These ratings were assigned by Bloomberg Ratings (LON: LSEG). The company’s stock received this particular rating. Six analysts recommended buying the company’s shares, while one analyst recommended holding the shares. The average price target suggested by brokers who reported on the stock in the previous year is 9,440 GBX, which is equivalent to $114.67 in US currency. About LSEG, a large number of analyst articles have been written. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the London Stock Exchange group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered its price target from 8,000 GBX ($97.18) to 7,700 GBX ( $93.54) in a research report made available Friday, September 30. . In a research report published on Monday, October 24, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on shares of the London Stock Exchange Group. Additionally, they now have a price target of 100 ($121.48), which they believe the stock will reach shortly. In a report released Oct. 24 by JPMorgan Chase & Co., the investment bank raised the price target it had previously set for the London Stock Exchange Group. The previous price target was 9,700 GBX ($117.83), but the new price target is 9,940 GBX ($120.75). This represents an increase from the previous price target. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of the London Stock Exchange Group in a report released Monday, October 31. The bank also set a price target of 105 ($127.55) on the company’s stock at the time of the report’s release. Barclays reaffirmed its “overweight” rating on London Stock Exchange Group shares and positioned them with a price target of 9,200 GBX ($111.76) in a research note published on Monday, October 24. The memo was part of a larger report that was released.

LON: LSEG started trading at GBX 7,130 ($86.61) on Friday. A leverage ratio of 29.85 exists alongside a current ratio of 1, a quick ratio of 0.01, and a current ratio of 1. The ratio as it currently stands is 1. The simple moving average of the firm over the past 50 days is currently at GBP 7,719.72, and the past 200 day simple moving average is currently at GBP 7,758.17. Over the past year, the London Stock Exchange Group price has moved between a low of 6,230 GBX ($75.68) and a high of 8,612 GBX ($104.62), reaching an all-time high of 8 612GBX. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is currently 4244.05. Currently, the total value of its market capitalization stands at 39.58 billion.

The main objective of London Stock Exchange Group plc is the provision of market facilities. The company operates as such in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), other countries in Europe, Asia and internationally. In addition, the company operates as such in the United States of America (USA). The activity can be divided into three distinct departments: the Data & Analytics department, the Capital Markets department and the Post Trade department. Among the global financial products and services it offers are exchange traded funds, foreign exchange, fixed income and equity markets. The London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall and Tradeweb are just some of the markets it makes available to its users.

