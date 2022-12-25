US stock investors face recession fears as they bid good riddance to 2022

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the closing bell of the trading session in New York, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A tough year for U.S. stocks is coming to an end, but the market pain may be far from over as investors brace for an expected recession in 2023.

With just a handful of trading days remaining in 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 is down 19.8% year-to-date and heading for its biggest annual decline since 2008, as the Reserve federal government is mounting its most aggressive round of monetary policy tightening in decades to fight runaway inflation.

With inflation still unchecked, Wall Street’s attention turns to the potential consequence of Fed rate hikes: an economic slowdown in 2023.

Companies predicting at least a mild recession include BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Barclays and Oxford Economics. In a survey by BofA Global Research, fund managers named a deep global recession and persistently high inflation as the top market risks, with a net 68% predicting a slowdown as likely next year.

Recession concerns are also filtering down to asset prices, as the Treasury yield curve has inverted since the start of 2022, a signal that preceded past downturns.

“The consensus is pretty clear that there will be a recession in 2023,” said Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services. “The question is how much of a recession has the market already priced in, and that’s where it gets a little trickier.”

Fears that the Fed would maintain its hawkish stance helped push the S&P 500 down 1.45% on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiter of recessions, usually declares them in retrospect, and steady job growth this year makes it less likely that a recession has already begun.

If a recession begins next year, equities could see another slump: a bear market never bottomed out before a recession began, according to historical data.

“If we’re not in a recession now but entering one, that would mean a retest of the October lows and a breakout of those are entirely possible in the first half,” Ed Clissold said. , American director. strategist at Ned Davis Research.

The S&P 500 hit a 2022 closing low of 3,577.03 in October, just over 6% below its current level.

Stocks do poorly during economic downturns, with the S&P 500 falling an average of 29% during recessions since World War II, according to Truist Advisory Services. The index is down just over 25% in October from its January 3 closing high.

Stocks could also see a bigger move than usual next year. The S&P 500 has swung at least 10% in either direction over the year after falling 15% or more, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

OVERESTIMATED BENEFITS?

Investors are also gauging the extent to which slowing growth has been priced into corporate earnings.

According to Refinitiv IBES, consensus analysts estimate that S&P 500 earnings will rise about 5% in 2023 and post at least a small year-over-year gain in each quarter next year.

Yet earnings fall at an average annual rate of 24% during recessions, according to Clissold, leaving plenty of downside for earnings in a downturn.

“Stocks generally follow earnings,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. “While rate hikes take about a year to go through the system, we’re still six months away from really getting the bite out of it.”

A wild card could be whether consumer prices, which rose less than expected in November for a second straight month, come down fast enough to allow the Fed to stop raising rates as soon as Wall Street anticipate.

While many investors believe rates will peak in the middle of 2023, policymakers said earlier this month that the benchmark interest rate will need to rise next year to a higher level than expected to cool prices. to consumption.

“The market focus is shifting from inflation concerns to growth concerns,” said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. “If there are unforeseen inflationary shocks, it will derail the narrative.”

Still, strategists polled by Reuters last month expect the S&P 500 to end 2023 at 4,200, about 10% above current levels.

This could happen if a recession occurs in early 2023 and ends quickly. Bear markets have bottomed out on average four months before the end of a recession, according to Clissold of Ned Davis.

If a recession ends by the end of 2023, “as we enter the second half of the year, we could be looking at a new bull market,” he said.