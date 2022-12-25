I spent lockdown learning stock markets, says Visit Health’s Shreya Mamgain

Since “Carpe Diem” seems to be the motto to follow, early investments for a secure future are often ignored, especially by new hires. However, the right investments made early in life can help you manage your money and take control of your finances, which can help you build wealth faster. In order to understand what money means to young people today in a growing world, this series explores students and young professionals and their perspectives on money and finance.

Visit Health’s Shreya Mamgain tells MintGenie in an interview how counseling sessions with her father then turned into a two-way exchange over time. She is 21 years old, born and raised in Delhi. She recently completed her Bachelor of Business Administration from Indira Gandhi Technical University, Delhi and has just started her first job at a Visit Health startup as a Growth Associate.

What does money mean to you? Is it the most important factor when it comes to your life decisions like what to study, career and so on?

Money can be considered a basic survival necessity and in my opinion it also gives us power, independence, empowerment and all materialistic pleasures, but it is not the ultimate wealth of life . Money is undoubtedly a primary consideration when it comes to the majority of my life decisions. I am constantly trying to figure out if a particular option is worth it and what impact it will have on my budget.

What are you spending your money on each month right now? Can you give a percentage breakdown?

I recently graduated from university and started my first job, but since I don’t have any major responsibilities at the moment, I immediately invest about 40% of my salary in stocks and mutual funds. investment, because I have always been sure to invest my money. The rest of my money is spent on shopping, food, and other miscellaneous expenses, other than the 10% I spend commuting between home and work.

What are the things you want to spend money on?

Well, I believe that your experiences are what accompanies you until the end of your life and are the constant source of joy, that’s why I want to spend my money. Traveling the world, discovering different cultures and experiencing thrilling adventures with my loved ones is what I love the most and gives me the greatest pleasure. I love going out and collecting all these memories because I believe these life experiences also have a significant impact on our personalities and have shaped us into who we are.

Are you saving money? If yes, how often and what do you do with this money?

I invest the majority of my money so maybe in some way this also counts as savings but I avoid using this money unless I have no other options in this situation because it affects the capitalization. Therefore, I strive to save at least part of my income for unexpected expenses or when I want to make a major purchase.

What does it mean to you to have a job? What are the two main factors you’ll want to think about when deciding on a company to work for?

Having a job is important to me because it allows me to develop the skills and experience that I will need throughout my career. Even if I change careers later in life, these learnings will always stay with me. After graduating from college, I feel like I’ve been introduced to an entirely different world, and getting to know so many wonderful, highly qualified people has opened my mind even more.

I always wanted to work in a startup because I thought I would have more opportunities to grow and learn and I was lucky enough to land a job in a startup. Although it is a well-established startup, the corporate culture is excellent. The need to collaborate with like-minded people who constantly motivate you to perform better is a strong motivator and promotes better synergies.

How do you feel about investing your money? If you have a certain amount of money to spare, do you want to invest it in the stock market, in mutual funds or do you just keep it in your bank savings account?

Investing is the best way to grow our money and build wealth over time through compounding. To be on the safe side, I prefer to invest my money in a variety of assets and build a portfolio. I divide my money into different categories, allocating most of it to less risky investments like index funds, digital commodities, and stablecoins. The rest of my funds are invested in riskier stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Do you think you have an understanding on how to save and invest? If yes, how did you learn? If not, are you trying to learn?

I learn new things and new strategies every day, so I don’t think I have a full understanding, but I have a pretty decent understanding to manage my funds better. Through YouTube videos and blog posts, I spent a lot of time during Covid19 learning about the stock market and managing money. It exposed me to a whole new world of finance that I had never experienced before, and there is literally so much to learn.

Do you follow social media influencers and follow their investment advice?

Absolutely, I do. I consider this to be a positive side of social media because it has given us access to this knowledge and given us the opportunity to learn a lot from those who are really established in this field and are willing to share their experiences and their learn with us. Finding the right mentor, however, is key because it’s also easy to mislead the public and give bad advice. Therefore, I never blindly trust what they say or do, but it serves as a great compass.

Do you talk to your mom or dad about money and learn from them or do you follow their advice?

Yes, I used to tell my dad about these new ways of managing finances when I started learning about it. My dad was always my first teacher for everything in life, but then it turned into a two-way street. He always seemed to share his knowledge and experiences and I also walked him through new ways to invest his money because you never stop learning.

Understanding Value Investing

First publication: December 25, 2022, 09:29 IS