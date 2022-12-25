TEDPIX earns 25,500 points on Sunday





TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained Sunday 25,563 points to 1.563 million. As noted, more than 12.714 billion securities worth 70.813 trillion rials (about $244 million) were traded on the TSE. The first markets index rose 19,861 points and the second markets index climbed 47,943 points. TEDPIX climbed 24,000 points to 1.496 million in Iran’s last calendar week (ending Friday). As noted, the index rose 87,603 points (6.22%) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ending December 21). The head of Irans Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said the country’s stock market is going through a tough time, but given the support from governments, the future of the market looks bright. The capital market has gone through a difficult period and over the past two and a half years, various problems have occurred in the market which have led to the creation of a heavy psychological atmosphere, Majid Eshqi told the press on November 29. . According to the official, various plans have been implemented by the government and the SEO since last October along three main lines and considerable efforts have been made to achieve the objectives set for the market. Mentioning a support package unveiled by the government, Eshqi noted that 10 strategies have been considered in order to protect investors’ rights with emphasis on long-term benefits, increasing the role of capital market in financing development projects and improving the efficiency and improvement of the market regulation system. Last February, the government’s economic coordination headquarters unveiled a capital market support package, which included measures such as reducing the price of petrochemical feed, reducing taxes on manufacturing enterprises, setting new regulations for the mining sector, the capital increase of the Stock Market Stabilization Fund, controlling the release of government bonds and determining the exchange rate of banks; but this package, despite the temporary positive effects, was unable to change the general trend of the market and prevent the continued fall in stock prices. Additionally, the SEO unveiled a comprehensive support package to encourage capital market activities as shareholders were becoming reluctant to invest in the market. As announced by the SEO Office of Public Relations, one of the main measures envisaged in this package is the assurance of shareholders’ capital and dividends over the coming year. The comprehensive capital market support program, which was designed at the end of October and has been reviewed by the country’s economic authorities, has been in effect since October 29. MOM

