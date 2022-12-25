SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law firm Pomerantz is investigating

NEW YORK, Dec. 24 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in NewAge, Inc. (NewAge or the Company) (OTCMKTS: NBEVQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529 ext. 7980.

The investigation focuses on whether NewAge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other illegal business practices.

On January 10, 2022, NewAge announced in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company’s board of directors, Brent Willis, had agreed that Willis would step down. inasmuch as [CEO], director and employee of the Company, with immediate effect. The Company and Mr. Willis will determine the terms of his departure at a later date. [. . .] Ed Brennan will provide additional advice and guidance to the leadership team [. . .].

As a result of this news, NewAges stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 8.42%, over the next two trading sessions, to close at $0.925 per share on January 12, 2022. On May 17, 2022, NewAge disclosed that it had received late notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) regarding the filing of its Form 10-Q.

On this news, NewAges stock price fell $0.06 per share, or 14.52%, to close at $0.359 per share on May 18, 2022.

On June 8, 2022, the Company announced that it was undertaking a review of strategic alternatives, including available financing alternatives, potential financial restructuring, merger, sale or other strategic transaction.

The next day, NewAges stock price fell $0.05 per share, or 11.83%, to close at $0.3703 per share on June 9, 2022. On August 30, 2022, NewAge announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief. Additionally, on August 31, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled New Age Says Cost of Internal Probe Contributed to Bankruptcy, which highlighted the fact that in its Chapter 11 disclosure, NewAge admitted to conducting a costly internal investigation into the activities of Companys Ariix for alleged violations of the FCPA.

The next day, the stock closed down 39% from an opening price of $0.2016 per share to $0.1222 per share.

On September 2, 2022, NewAge announced in an SEC filing that it had received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that, following its filing for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the Nasdaq had determined that NewAges securities would be delisted from the Nasdaq exchange effective September 8, 2022.

On this news, NewAges stock price fell $0.02 per share, or 15.54%, to close at $0.125 per share on September 6, 2022.

Finally, on October 18, 2022, the SEC announced that it was filing a lawsuit against former CEO Willis. Specifically, the SEC alleged that Willis engaged in multi-year fraud by disseminating numerous false and misleading press releases and making false public statements regarding NewAges business dealings, and aided and abetted disclosure by NewAges material information in violation of the FD Rules, and accordingly charged him under Section 10(b) and corresponding Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act, Section 17(a) of the Securities Act, and aiding and abetting NewAges in violating Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule FD.

On October 19, 2022, the SEC announced that it had commenced cease-and-desist proceedings against NewAge pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act and Section 21C of the Exchange Act, enjoining NewAge from new violations of the Securities and Exchange Acts, and rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

In anticipation of these proceedings, NewAges stock price fell 95%, to close at $0.0013 per share on October 20, 2022.

