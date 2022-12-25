Business
Michael Burrys warning for the stock market crash of 2023
It’s no secret that Michael Burry has been very bearish for years on almost every asset class. His prediction of runaway inflation in May 2020 was very early in the economic cycle before almost everyone saw it coming and it was accurate. In this call he just looked at monetary policy, money printing and government spending and saw the inevitable future outcome.[1]
His recent prediction that white-collar workers in the tech and information industries were overstaffed and that it would lead to layoffs started dramatically across much of Silicon Valley and start-ups in most industries. .[2]
He now believes that index funds as a sub-asset class are in a full-fledged bubble and need to collapse, as investors are overexposed to the S&P 500 without worrying about the fundamental valuations of individual companies that make up the index. He thinks stock indexes will specifically tumble as equities as an asset class are unloaded en masse as the current recession deepens and inflationary pressures overwhelm consumers and businesses.
He sees the blind buying and holding of stock indices as a new bubble in formation because he has no fundamentals, which creates bubbles.[3]
Michael Burry also finally got the better of his extreme bearishness on Tesla and Cathie Woods ARKK ETF stocks. However, he was way too early with his long put options on those two bets and he probably lost some money.
Burry tends to always be right just too early in his positional timing. Burry was even too early with his big shorts on the housing market but still had a great exit and made a fortune. It can therefore be useful to consult its fundamental forecast for the markets to get an idea of what has a high probability of happening in the next few years.
What does Michael Burry predict will happen?
Michael Burry predicts that inflation will continue to rise. It remains contrarian to the expectation of a deflationary environment predicted by most financial experts and central banks.
What interest rates, exchange rates globally, central banks are doing seems reactionary and in CYA mode. Michael Bury
In 1978-1979, the increase in speed took precedence over the fall in the money supply to push inflation higher and higher. Burry explains: The velocity of money increases faster than the decline in money supply in the economy. This is its signal for the continuation of the rise in inflation.
Burry isn’t impressed with big rallies during bear markets because he knows that’s normal historically.
The dead cat bounces are the most epic. 12 of the Nasdaq’s top 20 one-day rallies occurred during the 78% drop from the 2000s peak. 9 of the S&P 500’s top 20 1-day rallies occurred during the 86% drop from compared to the 1929 summit. Michel Bury
After 2000, the Nasdaq experienced 16 >10% bearish rallies averaging 22.7% before bottoming out at 78%. After 1929, the Dow Jones experienced 10 bearish rallies >10% averaging 22.8% before dropping to 89%. Michael J Burry
Burry is unimpressed with huge stock market rallies during poor economic fundamentals. This allows him to hold long-term short positions when he is right.
On September 30, 2022, Michael Burry tweeted: 13.48% of stocks closed above their 200-day moving average yesterday. The trough in 2009 was 1.2%. The low in 2020 was 2.8%. Currently at December 2007 levels.
38.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day moving average on Friday, December 22, 2022. So price action still has a long way to go before Burry likely thinks the market has bottomed. long term that will hold. [4]
In May, Burry predicted that the S&P 500 could fall to 1,862 points over the next few years based on previous years’ crashes. [5] It’s an incredibly bearish stance he’s taken based on market fundamentals, inflationary pressure, government spending as well as national debt and monetary policy.
Michael Burry Housing Market Forecast 2023
Michael Burry’s warnings of even higher inflation in a second round also signal mounting pressure in the housing market.
In June 2022, Burry cited a recent blog post that highlighted the latest US inflation figure of 8.6% for May 2022, which was at a 41-year high and said high inflation had wiped out demand for mortgage-backed securities.[6]
The blog post that Burry read and quoted also cited other factors for the housing market that he did not mention. We can assume Burry respected the real estate professional who wrote the post and agreed on many of these points.
In this blog post, he noted that the inflation surprise pushed 30-year fixed-rate mortgages to 6%, double their level at the start of 2022. The speed of this sudden jump in mortgage rates is one of the five most painful moments. bloggers 44-year career in the mortgage industry comparable to the 1970s, the dotcom meltdown and the financial crises of 2008.
The writer also said that the stock market would be much more if investors fully understood the fallout from the real estate market, it would eventually bring it to a halt. The blogger blamed the invasion of Ukraine and the huge rise in energy prices for pushing inflationary pressures into the housing market with such rapid interest rate hikes by the Fed.
Burry predicts that the economic crisis is just beginning and many of his forecasts will affect the Fed’s ability to lower interest rates due to persistent inflation. High interest rates dramatically increase the cost of real estate payments and kill demand for more expensive homes, which eventually causes homeowners to lower prices if they want to sell them.
What is Michael Burry currently investing in?
60% of Burrys’ portfolio now contains real-asset companies, which is a shift from its previous large investments in companies that were more digital or information-based platforms. This could be his way of hedging inflation with companies that own assets, have infrastructure, and provide real-world services.
In times of inflation, the worst place to stay is holding currency long-term, as its purchasing power erodes. Burrys’ inflation projections caused him to take positions in his portfolio in the third quarter of 2022 instead of continuing to hold high short positions or simply staying in cash with little investment for months.
Michael Burry Q3 2022 Wallet
Rank/Ticker/Company/Portfolio Percentage[7]
- GEO GEO Group Inc. 37.65%
- QRTEA Qurate Retail Group Inc. CL A 24.34%
- CXW CoreCivic Inc. 15.52%
- AJRD Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings 12.84%
- CHTR Communications Charter 7.35%
- LILAK Liberty LiLAC Group C 2.32%
Allocation of portfolio of Michael Burry 2022 Q3:
- Service 47.32%
- Consumer Discretionary 24.34%
- Finance 15.52%
- Industrials 12.84%
Michael Burry’s portfolio is now over 50% prison stocks with GEO and CXW. That alone says a lot about how he views the economy. Does he believe that people will have to steal to eat or fall into crime because of hyperinflation? Are prison stocks the best investment in 2022? He put his money where his beliefs are which led him to believe that prison stocks are currently the best investment for capital.
Inflation appears in spikes. When the spike does resolve, it won’t be because of Biden or Powell. It will be because that is the essence, the nature of inflation. He solves, fools people, then comes back. Michael Bury
