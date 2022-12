Weekly report: political and economic uncertainties haunt the stock market

KARACHI: Pakistani stocks are expected to trade under pressure due to ongoing political and economic uncertainties. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that given the developments on the political and economic front, the market is expected to remain constrained. Moreover, they believe, the market would also closely follow developments on the external front with any inflow from any bilateral/multilateral financial institution or friendly country that could trigger positive momentum. READ MORE: Pakistani stocks gain 122 points in mixed trade The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index currently trades at a PER of 3.8x (2023) against the Asia-Pacific regional average of 12.7x while offering a dividend yield of 10.2% against 2.9% offered by the Region. Over the past week, the market has remained bearish, hitting a 26-month low at 39,343 on Wednesday. The main reason for the decline was uncertainty on the political front when the PTI announced the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, followed by a no-confidence move against the chief minister of Punjab. READ MORE: Bears take over PSX as Pakistani stocks drop 558 points On the economic front, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $584 million to $6.1 billion, the lowest level since April 2014. In addition, the current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 19 month of $276 million in November 2022. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) down 48% YoY | 14% MoM to $82 million in Nov 2022. Additionally, RRSP reached 98.85 in Nov 2022 from 100.19 in Oct 2022. Additionally, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) depreciated by 0.7 PKR | 0.13% WoW against the US Dollar, closing the week at 225.64. The index closed at 39,669 points, losing 1,632 points (down 3.95%) WoW. READ MORE: Pakistani stocks find themselves in close trade Negative sectoral contributions come from i) Technology and communication (379 points), ii) Fertilizers (283 points), iii) Banks (235 points), iv) Cement (161 points) and v) Food and personal care products (101 points). While the sectors that contributed positively are i) Miscellaneous (20 points) and ii) Tobacco (5 points). The negative contributors at the certificate level were TRG (231 points), ENGRO (145 points), SYS (124 points), MARI (77 points) and MCB (63 points). READ MORE: Pakistani stocks gain 174 points amid lackluster trading Meanwhile, the positive certificate contribution came from PPL (28 points), PSEL (26 points), LOCHEM (24 points), AICL (9 points) and OGDC (8 points). Foreign sales continued this week, registering $3.3 million compared to a net sale of $9.6 million last week. Significant sales were seen in Commercial Bank ($4.2 million) and E&P ($0.4 million). On the local front, purchases were reported by banks/DFIs ($7.9m) followed by corporates ($5.0m). Average volumes reached 180.2 million shares (up 11.3% WoW) while the average traded value was $21.7 million (up 7.7% WoW).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pkrevenue.com/weekly-review-political-economic-uncertainties-to-haunt-stock-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos