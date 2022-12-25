Musk warns of debt on margin amid risk of panic





Billionaire Elon Musk warns of something he himself has done by borrowing against the value of securities one owns due to the risk of mass panic in the stock market. I would really advise people not to have debt on margin in a volatile stock market and you know, cash flow perspective, keep the powder dry, Musk said on the All-In podcast released on Friday. You can get some pretty extreme things in a bear market, he said. Photo: AP The Tesla Inc CEO invested billions of his own money when he bought Twitter Inc for $44 billion earlier this year and saddled the company with $13 billion in debt. Bloomberg News reported that Musks’ bankers were considering replacing some of the high-interest debt he had racked up on Twitter with new margin loans backed by Tesla stock that he would be personally responsible for repaying. He also sold nearly $40 billion worth of Teslas stock, a move that helped send the stock plummeting to its lowest level in two years. Following the latest selloffs, Musk said again last week that he would stop selling stocks, adding that the pause could last around two years. The warning, at least the second issued by Musk this month, is ironic given that the billionaire has already pledged his Tesla shares. As of December 2020, Musk had 92 million Tesla shares as collateral, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in April this year. During the podcast, Musk also reiterated his belief that the economy is overdue for a recession and that the downturn could be similar to the magnitude seen in 2009. My best guess is that we have stormy spells for a year to a year and a half, then dawn breaks around the second quarter [second quarter] 2024 is my best guess, Musk said. Booms don’t last forever, but neither do recessions.

