Stocks will trade sideways this week





Iris Gonzales – The Filipina Star December 26, 2022 | 00:00

MANILA, Philippines — Local equities may trade sideways this week as investors prefer to hold lighter positions as the year ends. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) is expected to test the 6,630-6,670 levels during the last trading week of 2022. The government has declared December 26 a public holiday. RCBC Chief Economist Michael Ricafort said the index could attempt to hit 6,814.14, the immediate high posted on December 1, 2022. He sees immediate support at 6,430 levels, which will help keep underlying upward momentum intact over the past four months. Last week, the PSEi still managed to gain 44.53 points or 0.7% to close at 6,541.03, after falling 88.62 points or 1.3% the previous week. On a weekly basis, the PSEi also eased following the drop in global crude oil prices. COVID restrictions in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy and the biggest importer of crude oil and other major global commodities, have also eased, which has been welcomed by stock investors, Ricafort said. Ricafort said the PSEi corrected lower, in part due to the healthy upward correction in the dollar-peso exchange rate, after falling for seven straight days to 55.15 PSE against the dollar last week. . Most currencies and stock markets in Asia trended lower on Friday as fears of excessive rate hikes in the United States leading to a recession resurfaced, while inflation figures in Singapore and in Malaysia were in line with expectations. Several US economic indicators, including third quarter GDP data, highlighted the resilience of the US economy. Investors fear this could give the Federal Reserve further impetus to continue raising rates, which could tip the economy into a recession.

