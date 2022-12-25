Stocks Trade Sideways as Eyes on 2023 – Manila Bulletin





This week, local stock market trading is seen as anemic as many investors are already enjoying the holidays while wary of the outlook for the global economy in 2023. For the last week of this year, a shorter week, we could see the local market moving sideways as investors look forward to 2023, said Japhet Tantiangco, director of research at Philstocks. He noted that “investors should weigh economic concerns that may still be present next year, including the country’s high inflation, monetary tightening by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Federal Reserve, and the possible economic slowdown. global, against hopes that next year would still be a robust year for our local economy, especially its growth, despite the aforementioned challenges. As the curtains close for 2022, eyes are on 2023 and the movers for the first quarter of the year, online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com said. He added that interest rates will remain a sensitive talking point, only with less juxtaposition against inflation and more in tangent with its impact on aggregate demand. Meanwhile, 2TradeAsia.com said there is more excitement about China’s recent reopening leading into 2023. Our past ratings have dwelt on how China’s growth has been driving export and With demand falling for the fourth quarter of 2022, this is expected to reverse somewhat in the first quarter, with production quotas now being increased ahead of the Lunar New Year. The brokerage also noted that spending, both public and private, will be a key metric for 2023.” On the public side, the record budget is going to be measured against absorptive capacity, given overhangs in infrastructure projects as well as boosting “dynamic” sectors such as inbound tourism and agriculture. On the private side, the market will reward those who are able to maintain their capex and dividend matrix, in the face of possibly lower free cash flow due to higher debt service, 2TradeAsia.com said. With that, the brokerage said that the PSEi plans to retest 6,600 and 6,800 before the end of the year. At this level, the price is around 13 times forward earnings. While that supports broad optimism, there is some wisdom in splitting the basket and aiming for the crème de la crème – the high-yielding, recession-proof games that have their multi-year growth histories intact, he said. he adds. For stock picking, Abacus Securities Corporation said share prices of DMCI Holdings and Union Bank of the Philippines could be boosted as they are expected to join the PSEi’s 30-stock basket. Fund managers typically adjust their portfolios whenever there are changes in the composition of the PSEi and the brokerage said that since neither DMC nor UBP are widely held, being added to the benchmark is like drive up stock prices due to soaring demand. Meanwhile, Abacus said index stocks are expected to post stronger earnings this year, but most are because they come from dismal or weaker-than-expected financial performance this year. Investors should be more impressed with companies that have posted better-than-expected numbers this year and are expected to maintain strong results in 2023. In our view, these include SM Prime, Wilcon and SM Investments, it said. -he adds. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



