What you need to know this week

This next shortened week of vacation will complete a brutal year for Wall Street as 2022 draws to a close.
US stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, December 26on the occasion of Christmas Day.
Earnings and economic calendars will be light, with much of the business world well into next year.
Traders working through the holiday season will get readings on wholesale and retail stocks, weekly jobless claims and the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index.
When investors return from a long weekend on Tuesday, hopes will be high for a Santa Claus rally, a seasonal rise in the stock market that occurs in late December. But with selling pressures remaining in place amid fears of an impending recession, the favorable seasonal pattern could take off this year.
The Santa Claus rally is generally defined as the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year, with Yale Hirschcreator of the Stock Traders Almanac, coined the term in 1972.
During this period, the S&P 500 has historically achieved an average gain of 1.3% since 1950, according to data from LPL Financial. This compares to an average return of 0.2% for all rolling seven-day returns.
More importantly, the Santa Claus Rally is often seen as a indicator of future market performance. The S&P 500 historically underperformed in January and the following year when a year-end rally did not occur, LPL Financial said.
Yale Hirsch even prophesied: If Santa doesn’t call, bears may come to Broad and Wall.
It’s not too late for Santa’s rally, but unfortunately the positive inflation data has been overshadowed by the Fed’s harsh language and the coming recession it has orchestrated with its aggressive rate hikes. , Independent Advisor Alliance Chief Investment Officer Chris Zaccarelli said in a note. .
As the year draws to a close, 2022 is so far on pace with its worst annual performance since the global financial crisis of 2008. It will also mark the end of three consecutive years of gains for the stock market and a fall. spectacular from 2021, which saw the The S&P 500 returns almost 27%.
Much of this is due to the historical actions of global central banks, which raised interest rates at the same pace to contain the highest inflation in decades after a period of intensive fiscal stimulus. The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by a total of 4.25% this year, the most since 1980, while signaling that further increases were likely in the coming year.
After central banks announced their final hikes of the year last week, stock markets experienced their worst exodus ever, recording outflows of nearly $42 billionaccording to figures from Bank of America, Citigroup and Barclays, which each cited EPFR Global data.
Looking ahead, there may not be much upside for equity investors next year, with monetary policymakers around the world making strong statements that they are certain of continue with the tightening of financial conditions next year until price stability is firmly restored, a reality that has many of Wall Street’s biggest names bracing for a long road to nowhere for US stocks.
Last week, veteran hedge fund manager David Tepper said he was short bend on the equity markets on top of fears that rising interest rates will further hurt equities.
I think the pros/cons just don’t make sense to me when so many central banks are telling me what they’re going to do, the company’s founder and chairman Appaloosa Management said Thursday in an interview with CNBC Squawk Box. .
Sometimes they tell you what they’re going to do, and you have to believe them.
Economic calendar
Monday: No notable reports scheduled for publication. Markets closed for the Christmas holidays.
Tuesday: Wholesale inventorymonth-over-month, November preliminary (0.5% over the previous month); Expected merchandise trade balanceNovember (-$96.8 billion expected, -$99.0 billion in prior month); Retail inventorymonth-over-month, November (-0.1 expected, -0.2% in prior month); FHFA Housing Price Indexmonth-over-month, October (-0.6% expected, 0.1% in prior month); Composite S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 citiesmonth-over-month, October (-1.40% expected, -1.24% in prior month); Composite S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 citiesyear-on-year, October (8.20% expected, 10.43% in prior month); US National S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller House Price Index, year-on-year, October (10.65% over the previous month); Dallas Fed Manufacturing ActivityDecember (-14.4 over the previous month)
Wednesday: Richmond Fed Manufacturing IndexDecember (-9 in the previous month); Door-to-door sales pendingmonth-over-month, November (-1.0% expected, -4.6% in prior month); Home sales pending NSAyear-over-year, November (-36.7% over the previous month)
Thursday: Initial jobless claimsweek ended December 24 (216,000 in the previous week), Continuing claimsweek ended December 17 (1.672 million in the previous week),
Friday: No notable reports scheduled for publication.
Earnings Calendar
Monday: No notable reports scheduled for publication. Markets closed for the Christmas holidays.
Tuesday: No notable reports scheduled for publication.
Wednesday: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
Thursday: No notable reports scheduled for publication.
Friday: No notable reports scheduled for publication.
