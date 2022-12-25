Business
Christmas Day 2022: what is open, what is closed on Monday 26th December? Banks, UPS, FedEx, mail delivery, restaurants, stores, stock markets
the Christmas Day 2022 the public holiday is Sunday, December 25, 2022. But as the public holiday falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and offices observe Monday, December 26, 2022 as an official public holiday.
It is a sacred and religious celebration around the birth of Jesus, while also being a cultural phenomenon. Popular traditions include the story of Santa Claus, exchanging gifts, decorating the Christmas tree and attending church.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Monday, December 26, the Christmas holiday observed this year.
Is Christmas a federal holiday?
Christmas is a federal and state holiday. Christmas has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1870. It is the last federal holiday of the year.
Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, many offices and businesses observe the federal holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Is the post office open on Monday December 26, 2022?
No, the United States Postal Service will not be open on Monday, December 26, 2022.
The post office recognizes Monday, December 26 as a holiday for its employees this year, as the 2022 Christmas holiday falls on a Sunday when the post office is already closed.
USPS offices will be closed, although self-service kiosks are still available at select locations for filings.
Is the mail delivered on Monday, December 26, 2022? Will the mail be executed?
There will be no regular appointments mail delivered on Monday, December 26, 2022.
However, there will be a number of UPS or fedex delivery services, including the following services: FedEx Custom Critical, FedEx Same Day City, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground Economy, FedEx Office and FedEx Trade Networks and UPS Express Critical.
UPS Store locations may have modified opening hours on Monday December 26, although it is best to check with your local store for specific opening hours.
The United States Postal Service website also has Remarks that Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Are the banks open on Monday December 26, 2022?
Many banks will remain closed on December 26 for in-person and drive-through services to observe the Christmas Day holiday, as it falls on a Sunday when most banks are usually closed.
The following banks are expected to be closed on Monday, December 26:
Some branches may vary by location, so it’s best to call your local bank for specific hours of operation.
The following banks will be open on December 26, 2022:
Is the stock market closed on Monday, December 26, 2022?
The New York Stock Exchange will observe Christmas Day on Monday, December 26 and will be closed. Nasdaq trade and bond markets will also be closed.
Which stores are open on Monday, December 26? When do the stores close?
All major retail stores and malls are expected to be open, along with most malls, according to MarketWatch.
To see a list of opening and closing times for the most popular stores, click here.
Will grocery stores be open on Monday, December 26, 2022?
Some large grocery stores are expected to be open Monday, Dec. 26 with regular store hours, according to USA today.
Shoppers should ultimately check with their local store if hours of operation vary by location.
Are there any offers on Monday, December 26, 2022?
We scoured the internet and found that these retailers are offering sales on Monday, December 26:
Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations open on Monday December 26th?
All motor vehicle board offices will be closed on the occasion of Christmas. Additionally, all New Jersey state offices and courts are closed for the holidays.
Online processing of certain documents is available at Motor Vehicle Commissions website.
Do NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on a regular schedule?
NJ Transit and PATH will operate on the Saturday schedule, while and SEPTA will operate according to the Sunday schedule. For NJ Transit, passengers must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to double-check arrival and departure times.
When is the next federal holiday?
The next federal holiday is New Year’s Day on Sunday, January 1, 2023. However, it will be observed on Monday, January 2, 2023, as New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.
For more on the story of Christmas Day, watch the video below:
