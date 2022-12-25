Stock market integrity at stake

An hour after stock markets closed last Friday, telecom giant PLDT Inc. submitted a sober disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) over what it called a 48 billion peso overspending on its capital expenditures over the past four years. The announcement follows weeks of rumors of an internal investigation at PLDT into reported financial anomalies. In the disclosure, however, the company pointed out that it has so far found no fraudulent transactions resulting from the capital expenditure overruns. Admittedly, we have taken a hit on our reputation. We pride ourselves on governance, disclosures, and we were going to take a beating. We have a job trying to regain our credibility, PLDT President Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) said after detailing in an exclusive interview with the Inquirer how he initially learned of up to 130 billion pesos in vouchers. undocumented orders placed in the past four years. year.

There are, however, two parallel stories arising from the PLDT disclosure. One occurred hours before its filing when trading in PLDT shares was rather too fast to catch the attention of regulators. On Sunday, PES chairman Ramon Monzon told the Inquirer that the stock exchange would investigate trading activity in PLDT shares after noticing heavy selling minutes before the market closed last Friday and about an hour before. that the financial anomaly is officially disclosed to the investing public. Monzon said the exchange will coordinate its investigation with Capital Market Integrity Corp. (CMIC), a multi-sector watchdog responsible for preventing, investigating and sanctioning fraudulent business practices in the financial markets. We saw what happened, and we want to know why it happened, Monzon said.

He was referring to the 4.5% decline in PLDT’s stock price in the final minutes of trading last Friday. This sale caused the price of PLDTs to plummet from 1,548 pesos to 1,478 pesos just four minutes later, wiping out more than 18 billion pesos of market capitalization. On Monday, the first trading day since the disclosure, investors sold PLDT over fears of the impact of the budget overrun on the company’s earnings. PLDT shares were battered throughout the day, plunging almost 17% during the morning session before extending losses to 19.35% at the close of trading,

wiping out about 62 billion pesos in shareholder value. In total, those who knew the issuer of the budget overrun in advance or people with information not accessible to the investing public avoided losing around a quarter of their investment in PLDT shares by selling before the others.

The second issue threatening PLDT, and the Philippine stock market for that matter, is the threat of several US law firms to investigate PLDT for possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, The Schall Law Firm, Johnson Fistel LLP and the law firms of Howard G. Smith are seeking concerned investors to prepare for the potential class action filing. PLDT shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange through PLDT American Depositary Receipts (ADR). ADRs fell more than 23% on Monday, hurting investors, Pennsylvania-based law firms Howard G. Smith said. The investigation is aimed at determining whether the company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose relevant information to investors, the Los Angeles-based law firm Schall added.

These two critical issues related to the PLDT spending fiasco have cast doubts on the functioning of the Philippine capital markets. The PES and corporate regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must tackle this before local and foreign investors lose their confidence. The SEC has already ordered an investigation into possible insider trading and ordered the PSE and CMIC to submit initial reports on their investigation into the trading activities that led to the sudden and sharp decline in PLDT’s stock price. before the official disclosure of the budget overrun. Monzon PSE said it has found no evidence of insider trading so far, but said the investigation is ongoing and it has expanded its scope to cover PLDT’s trading history since the beginning of November this year. Analysts don’t expect anything to come out of this PSE probe as those with prior knowledge won’t be foolish enough to link their

names to any PLDT trades this Friday, or even days and weeks before, but the timeline of events suggests that there was clearly insider trading.

Investors are watching how this PLDT drama will unfold. PLDT promised to coordinate with the SEC, PSE and CMIC in their investigation and to cooperate in the investigation of suspicious business activity on its actions. As PLDT does its job of investigating and introducing changes to its own operations, PSE and SEC must get to the bottom of insider trading

angle to appease investors, big and small, local and foreign, that there is a level playing field in the local stock market.

