How to Open a Money Market Account – Forbes Advisor

Are you ready to open a money market account but don’t know where to start? Here’s how to easily choose, apply for, and open an MMA so you can focus on what’s most important: building your savings.

What is a money market account?

Money Market Accounts (MMA) are a type of savings account that makes it easy to access cash when you need it. MMAs combine savings and checking account functionality, allowing you to earn interest and access cash with check-writing and debit card privileges.

Unlike checking accounts, you often can’t make more than six monthly withdrawals from a money market account, although many banks and credit unions stopped enforcing this rule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual percentage returns of money market accounts (APY) are higher than those of checking accounts, but similar to those of savings accounts. The best high-yield savings accounts may offer higher rates than the best money market accounts, but it’s not as easy to access cash.

How to Open a Money Market Account

Money market accounts are available at most banks and credit unions. Here’s how to open one.

1. Shop

Money market rates and features vary by financial institution, so it’s crucial to weigh your options. Here’s what to look for when comparing money market accounts.

Annual Percentage Yield (APY): APY is the total interest you earn on your savings over the course of a year, expressed as a percentage. Banks may offer different APYs depending on the size of your balance, with higher balances generally earning higher APYs.

It’s important to limit money market account fees, as they can eat into your income. Watch out for monthly maintenance fees, ATM withdrawal fees, and charges for exceeding a minimum balance requirement. FDIC Insurance: Deposits you make at an FDIC member bank are insured up to $250,000 per depositor per account category. This means that you will not lose your savings if the bank fails. For credit unions, the equivalent of FDIC coverage is National Credit Union Association (NCUA) coverage.

2. Gather the necessary documents

Whether you apply for a money market account online or in person, the bank will need to collect basic information to determine your eligibility. They will ask for a valid government ID, such as your driver’s license or passport, as well as your address and social security number.

If you’ve had banking problems in the past, it’s a good idea to order a copy of your ChexSystems Report. The report includes a detailed history of your banking activity, including overdrafts and outstanding balances. This is to ensure that there is no delay in processing your money market account application.

3. Make an opening deposit

Some banks require you to deposit money when you open a money market account, while others allow you to open the account and deposit money later. Minimum deposit requirements vary widely, with some banks requiring no initial deposit and others requiring $1,000 or more. If you can swing a larger deposit, you can receive a higher APY.

Where to open a money market account

Banks

Many traditional banks offer money market accounts, making these MMAs a great option if you want access to branches and ATMs. Citizens Bank has its personal Citizens Bank Money Market Account with no minimum balance requirement. There is a $10 monthly maintenance fee on balances below $2,500, but the fee is waived if you have Citizens Quest Checking or Citizens Wealth Checking.

credit unions

Credit unions are another option to consider for money market accounts. Connexus Credit Union offers its Connexus Credit Union High Yield Money Market Account with no monthly maintenance fees, but it has a minimum deposit requirement of $1,000. It’s also worth checking out local credit unions, especially if you prefer in-person banking.

Online banks

Online banks tend to offer higher APYs than traditional banks and credit unions. Ally Bank’s Money Market Account currently offers a generous APY on all balance levels and charges no monthly service fees. Remember that APYs are variable, meaning they can go up or down depending on market conditions.

How much money should you put in a money market account?

The amount to save in a money market account depends on several factors. If the money market account has a balance requirement, you must save at least the minimum to avoid fees.

If you’re using a money market account to save for emergencies, most experts recommend saving six to twelve months of living expenses. If you don’t have a large amount to deposit all at once, make your initial deposit and then set up automatic transfers to the money market account to grow your savings.

What is a good return on a money market account?

A good return on a money market account is any rate above the national average. According to the latest data from the FDIC, the average national money market rate is 0.29%. Many online banks offer rates more than 10 times higher than this average.

Conclusion

If you want to earn interest while having access to cash on the go, a money market account may be the ideal solution. Once you find an account that suits your needs, opening an MMA is easy and can be done online.