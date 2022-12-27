China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange lowers fees to bolster market confidence





Stepping up tax reduction and widening the range of beneficiaries through the rollout of combined tax reduction measures are part of China’s package of measures to stabilize the economy. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, SZSE, has announced that it will introduce a combination of fee reduction measures for 2023, waiving listing fees for SZSE-listed companies and funds and waiving traffic fees for business units. for funds, bonds (excluding convertible bonds) and asset-backed securities. Additionally, Shenzhen Securities Communication Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd., both of which are affiliated with SZSE, will respectively reduce or waive the communication gateway software service fee for trading on the SZSE market, the WAN access service fee and the service for online voting at general meetings. The combined fee reductions are expected to exceed RMB 300 million, up 161% from 2022. This decision follows the announcement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of (in principle) broadening the scope of underlying shares eligible for trading under the mechanisms. Mainland China-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The pragmatic cooperation between mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets and the expansion of the program will gain visibility in international markets with the global expansion of HKEX, which has just opened an office in New York. Fee reduction follows China’s package of measures aimed at stabilizing the economy In recent years, the SZSE has repeatedly launched tax reduction measures for the benefit of enterprises and individuals in the real sense, in accordance with the authorities’ policies. This time, the SZSE will waive listing fees for listed companies globally for two consecutive years, to ease the burden on legal persons. No fees will be charged for listing or trading bonds (excluding convertible bonds) on SZSE, so any fees that may be waived are waived. Funds will be exempt from listing fees for two consecutive years, while the trading fee rate will be reduced to a lower level, and traffic fees for fund trading will also be waived. In addition, SZSE-listed companies will introduce measures to significantly reduce or waive fees for SZSE-listed companies and market participants (especially small and medium-sized institutions). Stepping up fee reduction and broadening the range of beneficiaries through the deployment of combined fee reduction measures are part of China’s policy to stabilize the economy. The aim is to stimulate gain sentiment among listed companies, investors, market participants and market confidence.

